Most Vehicle Inspections Will End Jan 1, 2025

The Texas Department of Public Safety reminds Texans of upcoming changes to the state’s Vehicle Safety Inspection Program that will eliminate most vehicle safety inspections. Beginning January 1, 2025, non-commercial vehicles will no longer need a vehicle safety inspection before registration. However, all non-commercial vehicles in the state will be subject to a $7.50 inspection program replacement fee. Registering your car with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles will add this fee to your total.