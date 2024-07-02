ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Sirloin Stockade Header Banner
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Sandlin Header 2022
Paris Regional Health Header
Header Mowers Header 2024

Most Vehicle Inspections Will End Jan 1, 2025

The Texas Department of Public Safety reminds Texans of upcoming changes to the state’s Vehicle Safety Inspection Program that will eliminate most vehicle safety inspections. Beginning January 1, 2025, non-commercial vehicles will no longer need a vehicle safety inspection before registration. However, all non-commercial vehicles in the state will be subject to a $7.50 inspection program replacement fee. Registering your car with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles will add this fee to your total.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved