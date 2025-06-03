ETB Hiring Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2024 Header
Sandlin Header 2024
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
La Quinta Mt Pleasant Header
Header Mowers Header 2024
Mid America Pet Food Header

Most Wanted East Texas Fugitive Captured After Standoff

 Trevor McEuen – Kaufman County Sheriff

 

An East Texas fugitive wanted for capital murder is back in custody after a month-long search. Kaufman and Van Zandt County Deputies and the DPS arrested 32-year-old Trevor McEuen at his grandparents’ home in Grand Saline after a standoff. They are accusing McEuen of shooting and killing his neighbor, Aaron Martinez, in Forney in 2023. He was supposed to go on trial on May 5, but he cut off his ankle monitor and fled.

Un fugitivo del este de Texas buscado por asesinato capital está de vuelta bajo custodia después de una búsqueda de un mes. Los agentes del condado de Kaufman y Van Zandt y el DPS arrestaron a Trevor McEuen, de 32 años, en la casa de sus abuelos en Grand Saline después de un enfrentamiento. Acusan a McEuen de disparar y matar a su vecino, Aaron Martínez, en Forney en 2023. Se suponía que iba a ir a juicio el 5 de mayo, pero se cortó el monitor de tobillo y huyó.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT [email protected] OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR [email protected].

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us | NewsBreak Profile
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved