Most Wanted East Texas Fugitive Captured After Standoff

An East Texas fugitive wanted for capital murder is back in custody after a month-long search. Kaufman and Van Zandt County Deputies and the DPS arrested 32-year-old Trevor McEuen at his grandparents’ home in Grand Saline after a standoff. They are accusing McEuen of shooting and killing his neighbor, Aaron Martinez, in Forney in 2023. He was supposed to go on trial on May 5, but he cut off his ankle monitor and fled.

Un fugitivo del este de Texas buscado por asesinato capital está de vuelta bajo custodia después de una búsqueda de un mes. Los agentes del condado de Kaufman y Van Zandt y el DPS arrestaron a Trevor McEuen, de 32 años, en la casa de sus abuelos en Grand Saline después de un enfrentamiento. Acusan a McEuen de disparar y matar a su vecino, Aaron Martínez, en Forney en 2023. Se suponía que iba a ir a juicio el 5 de mayo, pero se cortó el monitor de tobillo y huyó.