ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Header Mowers Header 2024
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Paris Regional Health Header
Sirloin Stockade Header Banner
Sandlin Header 2022

Mother Arrested For Murder Of Son

Photo credit KPLC TV

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has now charged a woman with Second-Degree Murder in the death of her 4-year-old son after they found his body in the water behind the Vinton Welcome Center. Last Monday, July 8, at about 3:00 pm, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Vinton Welcome Center following reports of a body in the water. Investigators determined the body was that of a four-year-old boy whose friends last saw him with his mother, Aaliyah N. Jack, 25, of Lake Charles, and his one-year-old brother.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved