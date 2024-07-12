Mother Arrested For Murder Of Son

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has now charged a woman with Second-Degree Murder in the death of her 4-year-old son after they found his body in the water behind the Vinton Welcome Center. Last Monday, July 8, at about 3:00 pm, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Vinton Welcome Center following reports of a body in the water. Investigators determined the body was that of a four-year-old boy whose friends last saw him with his mother, Aaliyah N. Jack, 25, of Lake Charles, and his one-year-old brother.