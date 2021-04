The mother of the Greenville ISD elementary school student involved in a controversial photo is speaking out in defense of her son’s teacher. The photo shows the teacher’s foot on the boy’s neck. It was taken the same day as Derek Chauvin was convicted of killing George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes. The mother told Dallas Channel 5 that her son and his teacher were actually joking with one another. The teacher is on administrative leave as the investigation continues.