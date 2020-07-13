Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News  

Press Release From Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs

Sulphur Springs, Texas, July 14, 2020 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Health Ministry of Jesus Christ.

Don’t Delay…

At CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System, we understand the impact of social distancing and importance of limiting your risk of exposure to COVID-19. However, the public should be confident in continuing to seek the care they need, especially in the case of an emergency.

Our Emergency Department in Sulphur Springs is here to safely provide care for life-threatening illness and injury. We urge you: please do not ignore symptoms of stroke, heart attack, issues with diabetes, COPD and other urgent health conditions. Also, please seek immediate care for the emergency warning symptoms of COVID-19 such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in chest, new confusion, or bluish lips or face.

We want to be perfectly clear – CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances remains a safe place for all to receive quality care. Go to the Emergency Department or call 9-1-1 if you are urgently ill. While COVID-19 is new, our processes and procedures in place for infection prevention and preventing the spread of illness are not. To learn more about COVID-19, go to ChristusTMF.org or www.cdc.gov.

Hospital Visitation

For the safety and health of the community and our ministry, CHRISTUS Health is screening all associates and visitors to our hospitals to help lessen the risk of infectious disease transmission among our patients, associates, and guests.

(1) Entrance to hospital through Emergency Department 24/7

(1) Visitor per patient

Visitors must be between the ages of 16 years-old and 65-years old

All visitors are screened at the door, including a temperature taken

All associates are screened at each shift, including a temperature taken

Visiting hours are 7am to 7pm (subject to change)

ALL hospital visitors are required to wear a mask. Visitors should bring their own mask; homemade cloth masks are acceptable.

We want to reassure our patients that CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital continue to be a safe place to receive your care, and we encourage you to follow up with your regular healthcare needs. For any reason you cannot come into the clinic, or do not feel comfortable, virtual visits and telephone visits are available. Please contact your provider to discuss all of the many options for accessing care.