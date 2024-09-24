Header Mowers Header 2024
Motorcycle Crash Kills Rider

In Southwestern Hunt County, an apparent one-vehicle accident resulted in the death of a motorcyclist Saturday morning. Officials have not released the driver's name or any other information about the driver. The accident happened before 9:00 am on September 21, south of Royse City, in the 8600 block of County Road 2584. Officials say the motorcycle had crashed into a tree.

En el suroeste del condado de Hunt, un aparente accidente de un vehículo resultó en la muerte de un motociclista el sábado por la mañana. Las autoridades no han dado a conocer el nombre del conductor ni ninguna otra información sobre el conductor. El accidente ocurrió antes de las 9:00 a.m. del 21 de septiembre, al sur de Royse City, en la cuadra 8600 de County Road 2584. Las autoridades dicen que la motocicleta se había estrellado contra un árbol.

