Motorcycle Fatality

Last night at approximately 7:45, Troopers responded to a motorcycle crash on CR-168, 4.3 miles northwest of Flint in Smith County. Reportedly, the driver of a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Shane Curtis Chaffee, 53, of Flint, was traveling westbound on CR-168 when the driver for a yet to be determined reason, went off the roadway and was ejected from the motorcycle. Judge Andy Dunklin pronounced Chaffee dead at the scene, and he is at Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler. He was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.