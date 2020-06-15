Motorist Ejected Off Galveston Causeway

Coast Guard suspends search for motorist near Galveston.

HOUSTON – The Coast Guard suspended its search Monday for a motorist who was ejected from his vehicle and entered the water off the I-45 Galveston Causeway Bridge near Galveston. The initial call came on Sunday evening when a railroad bridge operator notified the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders of a man and his dog being ejected from their jeep after a roll-over accident on the causeway bridge. The dog was later found alive near the accident.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Station Galveston Response Boat-Small boat crew to search.

“We have suspended the search pending any additional information,” said Capt. Jason Smith, Sector Houston-Galveston commanding officer. “Suspending a search is never an easy decision to make, and our heartfelt thoughts are with his family and friends.”

