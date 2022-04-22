Motorist Killed In Como Collision

A 29-year-old motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning in a collision on FM 1567 and CR 2435 in the Como Community. The preliminary DPS report indicates that a motorcycle driven by John Mund was westbound on FM 1567 and Kale Tifft drove a stopped pickup at the intersection. Tifft reportedly failed to yield the right of way and pulled out on the motorcycle. Mund was pronounced dead at the scene.

TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

Crash Information

Number of involved vehicles: 2 Number of Injured: 0 Number of fatalities: 1

Date and Time: 4/21/2022 8:30 a.m.

County and Location: Hopkins County. FM 1567 and County Roar 2435, near the Como Community

Posted Speed Limit: 60

Weather Conditions: Clear Road Conditions: Dry

Vehicle 1: 2019 Ford F-150

Driver 1:

Kale Tifft, 43, of Sulphur Springs. Not Injured

Vehicle 2: 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Driver 2:

John Mund, 29, of Sulphur Springs. Pronounced deceased at the scene.

Description Details: Vehicle 2 was westbound on FM 1567. Vehicle 1 was stopped at the intersection of County Road 2435 and FM 1567. The driver of vehicle 1 failed to yield the right of way to vehicle 2 as it entered the intersection.

Investigating Troopers: Gerardo Rodriguez, THP Sulphur Springs.

The crash remains under investigation. Additional information will be released when it is available.