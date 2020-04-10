" /> Mount Pleasant Chamber Contributes $25,000 to help pay Utilities – EastTexasRadio.com
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Radio It’s On (COVID-19 timing)
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020

Mount Pleasant Chamber Contributes $25,000 to help pay Utilities

7 mins ago

 

The Mount Pleasant/Titus County Chamber of Commerce has committed $25,000 to support small businesses in Mount Pleasant and Titus County. These funds will be used to help small businesses pay certain utilities during these difficult economic times. Please see the attached press release and information document to learn more about the program. You can also visit mtpleasanttx.com <https://www.mtpleasanttx.com/mount-pleasant-together-utility-support-program/>
to learn more information. We are also soliciting donations from businesses and individuals who want to help support this fund.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     