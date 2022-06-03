Mount Pleasant Honors Philip “Pat” Sisk

City Dedicates New Bridge at Mount Pleasant Country Club in

The honor of Philip “Pat” Sisk

Mount Pleasant, TX, June 3, 2022 – The City of Mount Pleasant dedicated a new bridge at the Mount Pleasant Country Club in remembrance of Philip “Pat” Sisk during a ceremony held on Friday, May 27 at the club. Mr. Sisk was an involved citizen who passed away in August 2021.

“While Memorial Day signals the beginning of summer with backyard barbecues, pool parties, lake outings and golf tournaments, the true purpose of Memorial Day is to remember and honor those who have passed,” Mayor Tracy Craig Sr. said to members of the Sisk family and country club who were in attendance. “I can’t think of a more meaningful way to begin our Memorial Day weekend in our own City than this gathering to pay our due respects to Mr. Philip “Pat” Sisk.”

Mayor Craig continued to say, “this new bridge represents an improvement, a bettering within our community, which Pat was to Mount Pleasant. He made our community better and was always looking for improvement from his perspective as an involved citizen, businessman, passionate member of this country club, and beloved husband, father, and grandfather.”

The owner of Sisk Motors, Inc., Mr. Sisk, and his wife, Suzanne, moved to Mount Pleasant in 1972 following his career as a college athlete playing football and baseball player at Baylor University and as a semi-pro baseball player with the Kansas City A’s.

Mr. Sisk was an avid golfer and a lifetime member of Mount Pleasant Country Club, where he had served on the board of directors. Pat was also a Mount Pleasant Booster Club member and a big supporter of MPISD athletics. In addition, he was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, serving as a deacon and an elder, and he also served as a member of many civic organizations.

Mr. Sisk’s passed his love of community and sports on to his children and grandchildren, many of whom attended the dedication ceremony and were members of the Mount Pleasant City Council.

Photo Caption: The City of Mount Pleasant dedicated a new bridge at the Mount Pleasant Country Club to remember Philip “Pat” Sisk during a ceremony held on Friday, May 27, at the club. Mr. Sisk was an involved citizen who passed away in August 2021.