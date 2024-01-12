Mount Pleasant’s Alert Network

City Launches New Emergency Communication Program:

SCAN – SAFE CITIZENS ALERT NETWORK

Mount Pleasant, TX, January 11, 2024 – The City of Mount Pleasant has launched a new QR code-based emergency communication program called SCAN: Safe Citizens Alert Network.

While the City urges residents to sign up for the free CIVIC READY alert system, SCAN can quickly distribute emergency information specific to City of Mount Pleasant citizens without relying on third-party sources.

SCAN also provides an easy way to use your phone to access this, which is critical when devices such as desktop computers are not available due to power outages.

All you have to do is SCAN the QR Code with your phone to go directly to the SCAN emergency page on the City’s website, which we will activate to provide real-time information as necessary.

During non-emergency situations, citizens can also go to the page for information on what to do before, during, and after specific emergencies such as winter storms, power outages, extreme heat, severe weather, and tornados.

Other SCAN Resources…

CARING FOR TEXAS’ VULNERABLE

You will find a link and instructions to register you or a vulnerable loved one with STEAR, the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry. It is a free service that provides local emergency planners and responders with additional information on our community’s citizens’ needs. It includes people who are medically fragile, elderly, or have disabilities.

UPDATING YOUR PREFERRED CONTACT INFORMATION

Before, during, and after, the City of Mount Pleasant can send alerts to City residents via text, phone, or email through the CIVIC READY alerting system. Please take time now to use the QR code, go to www.mpcity.net/scan to register, or check that your preferred contact information is listed. If you do not find your information, please register again to ensure you are in the system. This service is provided for City residents only.

IMPORTANT REMINDERS

Call 911 for an Emergency.

For Non-emergency assistance, call 903-575-4004.

WATER

If you need to have water shut off at your home or business in the City of Mount Pleasant, call 903-575-4000 on weekdays from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. At all other times, call 903-575-4004.

ELECTRICITY

To report a power outage call:

SWEPCO – 1-888-218-3919

Bowie-Cass – 1-877-707-2232

GAS

If you suspect a natural gas leak indoors or outdoors, leave the area immediately; call 9-1-1 and Center Point Energy at 1-888-876-5786.

HANDLING LEAKING OR BROKEN WATER PIPES Emergency Water Shut Off –

The City is available on an emergency basis to shut off your water if there is a leak or burst pipe. The professional who repairs your leak or broken pipe should turn the water back on for you. If, for some reason, you turn the water back on yourself, please be careful. If damage to the meter occurs, you will be responsible for the repair cost.