Mount Vernon ISD closing district facilities Thursday and Friday

Since school started on August 6th, we have had to quarantine over 200 students and 19 staff members plus other students and staff who have missed school because of being sick. Therefore, I feel that it is best at this time to take a pause in our schedule. To try and mitigate the spread of the virus, we will close all district facilities this Thursday and Friday, September 17th and 18th. These two days will be considered like bad weather days and because we have additional minutes built into the calendar, they will not have to be made up. All district activities that are scheduled for Thursday and Friday will be canceled. We will use this time for our custodial staff to do a deep cleaning in all our facilities. I didn’t make this decision lightly because I know it impacts a lot of people, but I believe that this is the appropriate time with students not scheduled to be here on Monday, September 21st as well. This will allow us to have a total of 5 days that everyone will be able to separate from each other. Hopefully, this will allow us to slow the impact of the virus on our school system and not have to do this again this school year.