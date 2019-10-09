Mount Vernon Troubles Plus Jones Says Garrett Safe in Today’s Sports Update

The Dallas Morning News is reporting that Mt Vernon high school’s football team faces the possibility of forfeiting up to five games after a District Executive Committee ruled unanimously Tuesday that two players were ineligible. According to Superintendent Jason McCullough, “It’s our understanding that the punishment handed down by the DEC today does not include the forfeiture of previous games. Mt Vernon plans to appeal. Art Briles was also publicly reprimanded by the committee for using an assistant coach who wasn’t a full-time employee of the district, also a violation of UIL rules.

In Major League Baseball, the Tampa Bay Rays roughed up Justin Verlander on their way to a 4-1 win over the Houston Astros to tie their series at 2-2. They will play game 5 Thrsday night at Houston at 6:07pm.

Today, it is St Louis at Atlanta for game 5 at 4:02pm on TBS. Then the Nationals are in LA for a 7:37 start on TBS, also game 5.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf confirmed in a television interview Tuesday that Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred warned city officials that the Athletics could relocate to Las Vegas if the city didn’t drop its lawsuit to stop Alameda County from selling its share of the Coliseum to the team. Oakland and Alameda County share ownership of the Coliseum and the city wants Alameda County to sell its half of the stadium to the city instead of to the A’s. The San Francisco Chronicle reports the city can’t match the A’s offer of $85 million for the venue

If you were expecting, or hoping, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was going to fire Coach Jason Garrett, Jones put that to rest in a radio interview in which he said, “Don’t bet any money [on] that happening. You’ll lose it.”

Coming up in High School Football this week:

Mt Pleasant heads to Marshall on KLAKE 97.7, Pleasant Grove visits Pittsburg on STAR Country 96.9, Paris is at Celina on 101.9 KBUS, Sulphur Springs will host Ennis on STAR Country 95.9, North Lamar is at Argyle on MIX 107.7….also, Mt Vernon will travel to Jefferson, Paul Pewitt is on the road at New Diana, Daingerfield is at Ore City, Gilmer will host Spring Hill and Hughes Springs is at Atlanta. Rivercrest is off.