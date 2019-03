https://www.facebook.com/chisd/

Two East Texas teams will meet in the 3A girls state basketball championship on Saturday in San Antonio. In the semi-finals Thursday, Chapel Hill Mt Pleasant beat Wall 53-49 in overtime. In the second game, Woodville defeated Poth 68–48. Chapel Hill will face Woodville for the championship Saturday at 10:00 am. That game will be broadcast live on STAR 96.9 starting at 9:30 am.