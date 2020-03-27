MP Renews Emergency Declaration

MOUNT PLEASANT CITY COUNCIL RENEWS AND CONTINUES EMERGENCY DECLARATION

The Mount Pleasant City Council renewed and continued the Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency related to COVID-19 last night during an emergency meeting. The declaration will remain in effect until terminated by a vote of the City council.

There are no changes in the restrictions citizens and businesses were already operating under, including the only takeout and delivery services that may be provided by restaurants.

Download City Continued Declaration (pdf)

Download City Declaration Ordinance (pdf)