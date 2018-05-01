MP Tiger Signs For College Football

MPHS Tiger Signs to Play College Football

Tiger Football Coach Dane Stanage (left) and Ottawa Defensive Coordinator Thomas Pearson (right) look on as Austin Mitchell signs with Ottawa University.

Austin’s parents Justin and Kristi Mitchell join him at his signing.

Mount Pleasant High School senior Austin Mitchell signed a letter to play college football at Ottawa University, a private Christian University in Ottawa, Kansas. Mitchell will play Defensive Tackle for the Braves. Braves Defensive Coordinator Thomas Pearson represented Ottawa at the signing. Austin plans to study Business Economics. He is the son of Justin and Kristi Mitchell.