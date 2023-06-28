ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Header- Mark Patrick
Hess Lawn Mower Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Momentum Veranda Pontoon Boats Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

MPFD

First Responders worked a rescue after a kayak passenger got in trouble at Montecello Bridge on FM 127 Tuesday. The call came in at 1:35 pm.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     