Full Court: Front row L to R

Reese Ball, Alexia Gil, Amy Soto, Jessly Martinez, Autumn Williams, Makenzie Pina, Danielle Merriman

Back Row L to R

Peter Noah, Jamarion Brown, Jo’Karrian Fluellen, John Gregory Rodriguez Hernandez

King L to R

Queen L to R

Alexia Gil, Amy Soto, Jessly Martinez, Autumn Williams

Sweethearts L to R

Danielle Merriman, Makenzie Pina, Reese Ball

Photos by MPHS Journalism student, Debora Trejo

MPHS 2019 Homecoming Court

Mt Pleasant High School announced the members of the 2019 MPHS Homecoming Court. Homecoming Queen nominees are Alexia Gil, Jessly Martinez, Amy Soto, and Autumn Williams. Nominees for Homecoming King include Jamarion Brown, Jo’Karrian Fluellen, Peter Noah, and John Gregory Rodriguez Hernandez. The announcement of the Homecoming King and Queen occurs during Pregame at the MPHS Tigers vs. Paris game Friday Night. Pregame begins at 7:00 pm.

This year’s Football Sweethearts are Danielle Merriman (Varsity), Makenzie Pina (JV) and Reese Ball (Freshman). Members of the respective football teams select the Sweethearts. The presentation is during Friday night’s pregame festivities.

