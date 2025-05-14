MPHS All-State Swim Team Athletes

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Mount Pleasant High School athletes named to the Academic All-State swim team

Four Mount Pleasant High School swimmers, including senior Kate Ball and juniors Ava True Fite, Alessandro Greco, and Mattie Merriman, have been named to the Texas Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association (TISCA) Academic All-State team. To be nominated, student-athletes must be juniors or seniors with a minimum overall GPA of 3.75.

Ball competed with Tiger Swim for four years, and it is her second year being named Academic All-State. She will attend Texas A&M University in the fall and major in Society, Ethics, and Law. Fite and Greco have been members of Tiger Swim for three years, and Merriman for two, and all will return for their senior years this fall.

Jerilyn Goolsby coaches the MPHS Tiger Swim.

Contacto: Kelly Cowan

Atletas de la Escuela Secundaria Mount Pleasant nombrados para el equipo de natación Academic All-State

Cuatro nadadores de la Escuela Secundaria Mount Pleasant, incluyendo a la estudiante de último año Kate Ball y a los estudiantes de tercer año Ava True Fite, Alessandro Greco y Mattie Merriman, han sido nombrados para el equipo Académico All-State de la Asociación Interescolar de Entrenadores de Natación de Texas (TISCA). Para ser nominados, los estudiantes-atletas deben ser estudiantes de tercer o cuarto año con un GPA general de 3.75.

Ball compitió con Tiger Swim durante cuatro años. Es su segundo año siendo nombrada Academic All-State. Asistirá a la Universidad de Texas A&M en el otoño y se especializará en Sociedad, Ética y Derecho. Fite y Greco han sido miembros de Tiger Swim durante tres años, y Merriman durante dos, y todos regresarán para sus últimos años este otoño.

Jerilyn Goolsby trains the MPHS Tiger Swim team.