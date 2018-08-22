MPHS August Graduation

Mount Pleasant High School holds August Graduation



Graduates stand at attention for the National Anthem

Mount Pleasant High School held the summer graduation ceremony in the MPHS Auditorium on Friday, August 17. Thirty-one students completed credit requirements over the summer, including seven early graduates.

Dustin Cook, MPHS Principal, presented the summer class of 2018 to Judd Marshall, MPISD Superintendent, and certified that the students met all requirements for graduation. Graduates and their families were treated to cake and punch in the lobby of the auditorium following the ceremony.

Graduates are presented to the Superintendent for certification

Students graduating in August included Ivan Almazan, Jose Enrique Alvarez, Max Chambers Burrows, Luis Adrian Carmona, Joselin Itzel Chavelas, Alberto Gonzalez Diego, Chandler Lee Gillespie, Estuardo Rafael Gutierrez, Yair Avi Long, Jose Alberto Luna, Carolina Del Rocio Martinez, David Alejandro Ortiz, Jessalyn Padilla, Bryant Ramirez, Luis Ramirez, Destiney Summer Reece, Lesly Reyes Ramirez, Devon Ray Reynolds, Kyron La’Javon Saunders, Kevin LaShawn Savage, Karen Soto Esquivel, Nolan Dayne Stansell, Abel Vicente and Crystal Jessica Zuniga. Seven students completed their requirements a year ahead of schedule by attending summer school and taking classes at NTCC. Early graduates included Courtney Renee Hall, Rocio Gonzalez, Tyler Austin Lee, Kimberly Jasmin Loeza, Jose Carlos Lopez Rangel, Sanum Shahid, and Maritza Zambrano.



Early graduate Sanum Shahid receives her diploma from MPHS Principal Dustin Cook



Early graduate Maritza Zambrano receives her diploma from MPHS Principal Dustin Cook