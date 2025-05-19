MPHS Baseball All District Announced

MPHS BASEBALL

All district

First-year students of the Year- Dax Price

Defensive Player of the Year- Drew Cross

First Team Infield- BJ Brannon

First Team Outfield- Colby Porter

First Team Pitcher- Kortland Stovall

Second Team Infield- Nate Copado

Second Team Utility- Jayden Tarrant

Second Team Pitcher- Bennett Wall

Honorable Mention- Christian Johnson, Diego Lozano, Donnie Blunt

BÉISBOL MPHS

Todo el distrito

Estudiantes de primer año del año- Dax Price

Jugador Defensivo del Año: Drew Cross

Primer Equipo Infield- BJ Brannon

Primer Equipo Jardinero- Colby Porter

Lanzador del Primer Equipo- Kortland Stovall

Segundo Equipo Infield- Nate Copado

Segundo Equipo Utility- Jayden Tarrant

Lanzador del Segundo Equipo- Bennett Wall

Mención Honorífica- Christian Johnson, Diego Lozano, Donnie Blunt