MPHS Baseball All District Announced

MPHS BASEBALL
All district
First-year students of the Year- Dax Price
Defensive Player of the Year- Drew Cross
First Team Infield- BJ Brannon
First Team Outfield- Colby Porter
First Team Pitcher- Kortland Stovall
Second Team Infield- Nate Copado
Second Team Utility- Jayden Tarrant
Second Team Pitcher- Bennett Wall
Honorable Mention- Christian Johnson, Diego Lozano, Donnie Blunt
BÉISBOL MPHS
Todo el distrito
Estudiantes de primer año del año- Dax Price
Jugador Defensivo del Año: Drew Cross
Primer Equipo Infield- BJ Brannon
Primer Equipo Jardinero- Colby Porter
Lanzador del Primer Equipo- Kortland Stovall
Segundo Equipo Infield- Nate Copado
Segundo Equipo Utility- Jayden Tarrant
Lanzador del Segundo Equipo- Bennett Wall
Mención Honorífica- Christian Johnson, Diego Lozano, Donnie Blunt