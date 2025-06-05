Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Cheerleaders attend camp at Texas A&M University

The Mount Pleasant High School Cheerleaders participated in the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) cheer camp at Texas A&M University in College Station from May 29 to June 1.

They evaluated the Cheerleaders on three routines, including game day, sideline/cheer, and the camp routine. They received Superior ribbons, the highest rating they could receive, for all three. They also received the Spirit Stick every day of camp.

Nine cheerleaders earned All-American accolades. They recognize those selected among the top performers at camp for their athleticism, crowd-leading skills, and overall excellence. In addition to an All-American medal and certificate, they invite them to participate in events such as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, the London New Year’s Day Parade, the Varsity Spirit Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii, and the Citrus Bowl Halftime Show in Orlando, to name a few.

MPHS All-Americans are Varsity cheerleaders Ava True Fite, Carly Horn, Tenley Marshall, and Adie Rosewell. JV All-Americans include Cassidy Burns, Maritza Estrada, Aubree Hawkins, Jeta Means, and Abi Verner.

Additionally, Fite and Asia Salters were chosen for the prestigious Pin It Forward award, the most special honor that a staffer can bestow upon a single camper at each camp. Campers can receive the honor for something that makes them stand out from the rest, including, but not limited to, leadership, going above and beyond in class, great spirit, showing great passion, and kindness.

Finally, Varsity Captain Carly Horn won the Jump Off competition in the freshman–junior division.

The cheerleaders will now turn their attention to preparing for the upcoming football and volleyball seasons. Marissa Marr coaches them.

Contacto: Kelly Cowan

Las porristas de MPHS asisten al campamento en la Universidad de Texas A&M

Las porristas de la Escuela Secundaria Mount Pleasant participaron en el campamento de porristas de la Asociación Universal de Porristas (UCA, por sus siglas en inglés) en la Universidad de Texas A&M en College Station del 29 de mayo al 1 de junio.

Evaluaron a las porristas en tres rutinas, incluyendo el día del juego, la línea lateral/porrista y la rutina del campamento. Recibieron cintas Superiores, la calificación más alta que podían recibir, para los tres. También recibieron el Spirit Stick todos los días del campamento.

Nueve porristas ganaron elogios All-American. Reconocen a los seleccionados entre los mejores en el campamento por su atletismo, habilidades para liderar multitudes y excelencia general. Además de una medalla y un certificado All-American, los invitan a participar en eventos como el Desfile del Día de Acción de Gracias de Macy’s en la ciudad de Nueva York, el Desfile del Día de Año Nuevo de Londres, el Desfile Conmemorativo de Varsity Spirit Pearl Harbor en Hawái y el Citrus Bowl Halftime Show en Orlando, por nombrar algunos.

Las All-Americans de MPHS son las porristas del equipo Varsity Ava True Fite, Carly Horn, Tenley Marshall y Adie Rosewell. Las JV All-Americans incluyen a Cassidy Burns, Maritza Estrada, Aubree Hawkins, Jeta Means y Abi Verner.

Además, Fite y Asia Salters fueron elegidos para el prestigioso premio Pin It Forward, el honor más especial que un miembro del personal puede otorgar a un solo campista en cada campamento. Los campistas pueden recibir el honor por algo que los hace destacar del resto, incluidos, entre otros, el liderazgo, ir más allá en clase, un gran espíritu, mostrar una gran pasión y amabilidad.

Finalmente, la capitana del equipo Varsity, Carly Horn, ganó la competencia Jump Off en la división de primer año-junior.

Las porristas ahora centrarán su atención en prepararse para las próximas temporadas de fútbol y voleibol. Marissa Marr los entrena.

Fotos:

Las porristas de MPHS con el personal de la UCA y sus premios del campamento

Las porristas All-American de MPHS

Las ganadoras del premio Pin it Forward, Ava True Fite (izquierda) y Asia Salters

Campeona de Jump Off Carly Horn