MPHS Conducting Active Shooter Drill

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPISD to conduct active shooter drill

Mount Pleasant ISD, Titus Regional Medical Center, local law enforcement, and first responders will conduct an active shooter drill at Mount Pleasant High School on Wednesday, May 31. The full range of participants, including student and staff volunteers, are expected to face a simulated active shooter inside the high school building.

Those living or working near Mount Pleasant High School can expect to see ambulances and police and fire vehicles converge on the area around the high school on Wednesday morning. Community members must understand they will have no access to Mount Pleasant High School on the day of the drill. Residents will observe law enforcement and first responder activity on Edwards Avenue in front of the high school as part of the drill. We recommend that travelers find an alternate route on Wednesday.

The drill also includes participation from Titus Regional Medical Center staff. Ambulances will transport mock victims to TRMC. This portion of the exercise allows hospital staff to practice their emergency plans for triaging and treating many wounded. Titus Regional will continue all normal operations during the drill to offer uninterrupted services to the community.

For questions concerning the drill, contact the MPISD Administration Building at 903-575-2000.