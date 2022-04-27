MPHS’ Ervin Mickens Sings Letter

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS senior signs to play collegiate football

Mount Pleasant High School senior, Ervin Mickens, signed a letter of intent to play football at Hendrix College, where he will be a Defensive End for the Warriors while majoring in Business. Located in Conway, Arkansas, Hendrix participates in the Southern Athletic Association as a Division III program. They compete against Austin College, the University of Chicago, Trinity University, Washington University in St. Louis, Berry College, Birmingham-Southern College, Centre College, Millsaps College, Oglethorpe University, Rhodes College, and Sewanee.

Mickens has been a two-year member of Tiger football, where he has played Outside Linebacker and Defensive End. His senior season earned him the first-team All-District Defensive End and Honorable Mention Academic All-District Honors, and he also played basketball for the Tigers. He is the son of Ervin Mickens, Sr., and Karina Salazar.