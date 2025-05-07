MPHS Free Physial Day

The free physical day is Friday, May 9, at Willie Williams Gym at the High School. In the past, we have conducted height, weight, eye exams, and blood pressure screenings on the same day. This year, we are only doing height and weight on the day. Most of you already have this information, but please contact me if you don’t.

Arrival at the gym for teams is as follows:

1) ‎8:00 am – approximately 440 kids

a) P.E Wallace athletes – about 150 kids

b) First-period athletic study hall

c) All HS Male athletes

d) Band and Color Guard

e) High School Cheer

2) 9:45 am – approximately 340 kids

a) Second-period athletic study hall

b) All High School Female Athletes

c) All Jr high athletes

d) Jr High Cheer

e) Jr High Band and Color Guard

We will do our best to finish by lunch.

1) P.E. Wallace is the primary group to complete first since they have to take the bus back to school.

2) The second is the junior high students.

3) Third is high school; if we run behind and dismiss High School students for lunch and come back, we will.

If you need to send a roster to Alex for review, please do that ASAP. That is also fine if you plan to review your roster and determine which kids need to get their physicals. If you need assistance with your roster, contact Alex by Monday, 5/5.

Coaches, please submit an excuse roster (as if you are going to an away game) for your students attending the gym for their physical. Excuse your kids for three class periods. If we are running behind, I will communicate with the office.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact Alex on his cell phone or by email.

Remember, the most crucial part is the medical history with a parent’s signature. If the athlete does anything, they need that signature. If they don’t have it, they will not be able to receive their physical.

Thank you!

Alexander L. Fellows, M.Ed, LAT, ATC

Head Athletic Trainer

Mount Pleasant ISD

2110 N Edwards Ave

Mount Pleasant, TX, 75455

Office: (903) 434-8642

El día físico gratuito es el viernes 9 de mayo en el Gimnasio Willie Williams de la Escuela Secundaria. En el pasado, hacíamos exámenes de altura, peso, ojos y presión arterial el mismo día. Este año, solo estamos haciendo la altura y el peso en el día. La mayoría de ustedes ya tienen esta información, pero por favor contáctenme si no la tienen.

La llegada al gimnasio de los equipos es la siguiente:

1) 8:00 a.m . – aproximadamente 440 niños

a) Atletas de P.E Wallace: alrededor de 150 niños

b) Sala de estudio deportivo del primer período

c) Todos los atletas masculinos de HS

d) Banda y protector de color

e) Animación de la escuela secundaria

2) 9:45 a.m. – aproximadamente 340 niños

a) Sala de estudio deportivo del segundo período

b) Todas las atletas femeninas de la escuela secundaria

c) Todos los atletas de secundaria

d) Animador de Jr High

e) Banda Alta Jr y Guardia de Color

Haremos todo lo posible para terminar a la hora del almuerzo.

1) P.E. Wallace es el primer grupo que debe completar primero, ya que tienen que tomar el autobús de regreso a la escuela.

2) El segundo son los estudiantes de secundaria.

3) En tercer lugar está la escuela secundaria; si nos atrasamos y dejamos a los estudiantes de secundaria para almorzar y regresamos, lo haremos.

Si necesitas enviar una lista a Alex para que la revise, hazlo lo antes posible. Eso también está bien si planea revisar su lista y determinar qué niños necesitan hacerse sus exámenes físicos. Si necesita ayuda con su lista, comuníquese con Alex antes del lunes 5/5.

Entrenadores, por favor presenten una lista de excusas (como si fueran a un partido fuera de casa) para que sus estudiantes asistan al gimnasio para su examen físico. Disculpe a sus hijos por tres períodos de clase. Si nos estamos retrasando, me comunicaré con la oficina.

Si tiene alguna pregunta o inquietud, comuníquese con Alex en su teléfono celular o por correo electrónico.

Recuerde, la parte más crucial es el historial médico con la firma de uno de los padres. Si el atleta hace algo, necesita esa firma. Si no lo tienen, no podrán recibir su examen físico.

¡Gracias!

Alexander L. Fellows, M.Ed, LAT, ATC

Entrenador Atlético Principal

Distrito Escolar Independiente de Mount Pleasant

2110 N Edwards Ave

Monte Agradable, TX, 75455

Oficina: (903) 434-8642