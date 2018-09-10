MPHS’ Newest Hall Of Fame Members

2018 Hall of Fame recipients (L to R) Flanagan, McDaniel, Thompson, Rickey Mims and Coach Larry Sherman accepting on Campbell’s behalf

Mount Pleasant High School Selects Newest Members of Hall of Fame

Four Mount Pleasant High School athletic standouts, Kristi Hill Flanagan, Chris Campbell, Chaun Thompson, and Coach Marc McDaniel were honored Friday as the newest members of the MPHS Athletic Hall of Fame. Accepted in a private ceremony before the football game, they also served as honorary captains and participated in the pre-game coin toss. In recognition of their selections, each inductee wore a commemorative gold jacket. Portraits of each inductee will later display in the hallway of the Willie Williams Gymnasium alongside other honorees selected since 2014.

MPISD Superintendent Judd Marshall with Flanagan

Mrs. Kristi Hill Flanagan

The daughter of the late Art and Bettie Hill, Kristi graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1983. As a member of the varsity volleyball and basketball teams for three years, she was selected to the All-District Volleyball Team as a setter and to the All-District Basketball Team as a point guard. During her senior year, she led the team in steals and assists and named to the All-Region Basketball Team. The team went undefeated that year and won the district and bi-district titles and fell just short of capturing the area title.

After graduating from Mount Pleasant, Kristi played basketball on an athletic scholarship at Centenary College in Shreveport, LA during her freshman year. Later, she also played volleyball and softball at Centenary as the established each program.

She is currently in her first year of teaching biology at Mount Pleasant High School. Married to Billy Wayne Flanagan, the couple has three children: Patrick, a 2010 MPHS graduate and Southern Methodist University alumnus; Andrew, a 2014 MPHS graduate who is currently attending Texas Tech University; and Sarah Grace, a 2015 MPHS graduate who is presently attending Stephen F. Austin State University.

Rickey Mims, representing the family of Willie Searcy who was Campbell’s surrogate parent, MPHS Principal Dustin Cook, and Coach Larry Sherman

Chris Campbell

Listed among the Top 100 players in Texas and selected as the Most Valuable Player in East Texas as a senior, Chris Campbell became a standout player for the University of Miami Hurricanes after graduating from Mount Pleasant High School in 1998. A true freshman, #48 dominated the college football field as an outstanding Hurricane linebacker.

During his days as a Mount Pleasant Tiger, Campbell earned All-State recognition all three years on varsity, was named first-team All-District all three seasons on varsity, assisted his team in winning the district championship in 1997 and was named the state’s Top Sophomore Prospect in 1996. Regarded as one of Texas’ Blue-Chip prospects during the 1998 recruiting season, Campbell played running back and defensive end. He rushed for 1,250 yards on 200 carries and scored 13 touchdowns during his senior year.

Campbell also had 146 total tackles including 15 quarterback sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries his senior year. In addition to excelling on the gridiron, Campbell also qualified for the state regional tournament as a powerlifter and lettered in football, basketball, track and field, powerlifting and tennis. Campbell, honored posthumously, died tragically in a car accident in 2002 just months before being drafted into the NFL.

MPHS Principal Dustin Cook with Thompson

Chaun Thompson

Born May 22, 1980, to Margaret King and Choice “Slim” Thompson, Chaun Thompson would take an early interest in sports playing soccer through junior high. He remained active in sports through high school participating in basketball, track and later football while also playing the tuba in Mount Pleasant’s Goin’ Gold Band. Graduating in 1998, Thompson attended West Texas A&M University on a football scholarship. After enduring adversity, Thompson finished his last college season with over 100 tackles. In 2002, he was named the Lone Star Conference Linebacker of the Year and was the First Team Associated Press Little American selection in 2002. His college career stats include 358 tackles with 40 for loss, eight sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and three interceptions.

His successes on the field as a college athlete led to a second-round draft to the Cleveland Browns in 2003 where he played through 2007. While in the NFL, Thompson also fulfilled a promise to his late grandmother, Earlene Rivers, when he received his college degree in 2005. Thompson played his final two years in the NFL as a Houston Texan. Professionally, Thompson played in 98 games with 30 starts recording 11.5 sacks, 161 tackles, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Since 2009, Thompson and his wife, Faith, have partnered with the Texas Department of Families and Protective Services (DFPS) to open their residential treatment center. The facility houses over 30 young men from all over the state who have emotional and psychological disorders. Chaun is the father of three children ages 16, 11 and 8.

MPISD Superintendent Judd Marshall with McDaniel

Marc McDaniel

Born and raised in Daingerfield, Marc McDaniel served as head football coach at Mount Pleasant from 1993-2003. During his tenure, Coach McDaniel had the distinction of leading the Tigers to the post-season for ten straight years garnering a total of 11 playoff wins. For two years, teams advanced five games deep in the playoffs to the semifinals. One season, under Coach McDaniel’s leadership, the Mount Pleasant Tigers advanced three games deep in the playoffs losing to the eventual state champions in the quarterfinals. Among his teams’ other notable accomplishments, beating rival Sulphur Springs twice in the same year was a highlight for Coach McDaniel.

No stranger to success on the field as an athlete himself, McDaniel played quarterback for the Daingerfield Tigers when the team won their first of six state championships in 1968. After graduating, McDaniel signed a football scholarship to Rice University. He graduated in 1974 and began a successful coaching career which spanned 30 years. For a total of 21 of those years, he served as head coach and carried teams to the playoffs 15 times earning 20 post-season wins.

Married to wife Lisa for almost 42 years, the couple has one son, Matthew.

Coach McDaniel has the distinction of coaching both Chris Campbell and Chaun Thompson.