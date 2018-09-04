MPHS – News

MPHS Holds First Pep Rally of the Year

The MPHS Varsity Cheerleaders

Mount Pleasant High School held its first pep rally of the year last Friday. Students and guests enjoyed performances by the MPHS Cheerleaders, Tiger Dolls, and the Goin’ Gold Band. The Tiger mascot, “The Grrr,” held a dance contest between members of the Volleyball team, Cheerleaders, Football team, Soccer team, Tiger Dolls, and Basketball team, with the Football Team coming out on top for their rendition of “The Cotton Eyed Joe.” Prizes were given to the Spirit Dress winners for the week, Litzy Yanez and Tyrese Milton, and the seniors won the Class Yell.

Senior Dorian Glinton does the Cotton Eyed Joe with The Grrr

The Tiger Dolls perform to “I Like It”

MPISD Gifted and Talented Parent Referrals for 2018-2019

Parent referrals for the MPISD Gifted and Talented program for students in Kindergarten through fourth grades will be accepted September 10-27, 2018. Referral packets will be available in the office at each campus beginning September 10. The packet is also available online at http://www.mpisd.net/departments/gifted-talented/ . All packets should be returned to your child’s campus front office no later than September 27, 2018. If you have any questions, please call your child’s campus.

Lady Tigers place 3rd in Hooks tournament.

Photo (L to R)

Back Row: Ariel Parr, Jaycee Woods, Brooke Vaughn, Momo McNary, Allyson Swafford, Faith Logan

Front Row: Autumn Jackson, Ashlyn Brooks, Felicity Miller, Averie Ayers, Hali Tyler

The Mount Pleasant High School Varsity Lady Tigers took third place in the silver bracket of the Hooks High School Volleyball tournament this past weekend. Top performers for the Lady Tigers included Brooke Vaughn (top-hitter), Averie Ayers (top-server), and Felicity Miller (top-passer).