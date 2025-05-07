Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Recognizes Top 10% Honor Graduates

Thirty-five Mount Pleasant High School seniors were honored at a formal recognition dinner on Thursday, May 1, at the Region 8 Education Service Center. The event was catered by Creative Catering, with members of the National Honor Society and Student Council serving as wait staff. They introduced each student and gave them their Honor Graduate cord and tassel. They also honored their most influential teacher with an audio recording thanking that educator and presenting them with a special gift. Each senior wrote a message to their teacher, which they engraved onto a clipboard by MPHS teacher Jack Jones and his Engineering students.

The top 10% Honor Graduates of the MPHS Class of 2025:

Valedictorian- Luke Thurman is the 2025 MPHS Valedictorian. He will attend Baylor University and major in Accounting and Finance. Luke honored Brian Bass.

Salutatorian- Gopi Amin is the 2025 MPHS Salutatorian. She will attend Rice University to major in Mechanical Engineering and minor in Economics. She honored John Whitten.

Top 10% Honor Graduates (listed alphabetically)

Natalia Aspeitia will attend Sam Houston State University and major in Psychology. She honored Gina Crouch.

Katherine Ball will attend Texas A&M University College Station with plans to Major in Society, Ethics, and Law. She honored Barbara Case.

Veronica Bernardino will attend East Texas A&M University Honors College and major in Mathematics. She honored Lindy Merriman.

Elizabeth Buck will attend Stephen F. Austin State University and major in Nursing. She honored Tammie Tigert.

Samuel Chappell will attend Baylor University to major in Film/Digital Media. He honored Scott Crouch.

Emely Chavelas will attend Northeast Texas Community College. She honored Donna Davis.

Evan Cota will attend Texas A&M University College Station and major in Biology. He honored Coach Joey Cluley.

Diya Desai will attend the University of Texas at Austin and major in Biology. She honored Angela Priefert.

Gabriella Garza will attend Northeast Texas Community College to study Secondary Education. She honored Aimee Sweeden.

Jose Gonzalez will attend Texas A&M University in College Station. He honored Larry Russell.

Sidney Harbour will attend the University of Arkansas and major in Psychology with a minor in Cinematography. She honored Ann Jenkins.

Madison Hargrove will attend Northeast Texas Community College to obtain her Registered Nursing degree. She honored Amanda Hutchings.

Addison Heeren will attend Sam Houston State University to major in Forensic Chemistry. She honored Ann Jenkins.

Karen Hernandez will attend Northeast Texas Community College to study Nursing and then transfer to UT-Tyler to finish her studies. She honored Gina Crouch.

Hayden Hester will attend Texas Tech University and pursue a Master’s in Business. He honored Coach Zac Rolf.

Kelsey Howard will attend Northeast Texas Community College to study Nursing. She honored Mrs. Bloomer.

Christian Johnson will attend Texas A&M University in College Station to major in Biomedical Science. He honored Coach Zac Rolf.

Jazlynn Juarez will attend Texas A&M University in College Station to major in Forensic and Investigative Science. She honored John Whitten.

Tanner Marshall will study Mechatronics Engineering at Texas A&M University in College Station. He honored Jose Morales.

Amir Martinez will attend the University of Texas at Austin and major in Kinesiology. He plans to change majors to Biology or Nursing. He honored Sarah Carrell.

Kevin Mendoza will attend the University of Texas at Tyler to study Nursing. He honored Kristi Houchin.

Jesus Moreno will attend Texas A&M University in College Station to major in Biology. He honored Sarah Carrell.

Yahaira Piña will attend Columbia University to major in Materials Science and Engineering. She honored Osias Hernandez.

Cinthya Ramirez will attend the University of Texas at Austin to major in Psychology. She honored Angela Priefert.

Francisco Rodriguez will attend Midwestern State University to major in Radiologic Science. He honored Debra Williamson.

Michelle Sandoval will attend Northeast Texas Community College and then transfer to Texas A&M Texarkana to major in Elementary Education. She honored Aimee Sweeden.

Amy Santillan will attend Northeast Texas Community College to study Biology. She honored Karen Luckett.

Araceli Solis will attend Northeast Texas Community College and then transfer to UT Tyler to major in Nursing. She honored Amanda Hutchings.

Christopher Sorto will attend the University of Texas at Austin and major in Kinesiology with plans to change majors to Nursing. He honored Agustin Garcia.

Katelyn Tejeda is undecided about her post-graduation plans. She honored Lisa Trimm.

Hayden Tennison plans to begin a career in creative/performing arts. He honored Gabrielle Robbins.

Diego Ugalde will attend Northeast Texas Community College and then transfer to UT Tyler to major in Kinesiology. He honored Jovana Young.

Johnathan Ventura will attend Northeast Texas Community College to study Electrical Engineering. He honored Karen Russell.

The MPHS Commencement Ceremony is Friday, May 16, at Sam Parker Stadium at 8:00 pm.

Contacto: Kelly Cowan

MPHS reconoce al 10% de los mejores graduados con honor

Treinta y cinco estudiantes de último año de la Escuela Secundaria Mount Pleasant fueron homenajeados en una cena formal de reconocimiento el jueves 1 de mayo en el Centro de Servicios Educativos de la Región 8. El evento fue atendido por Creative Catering, con miembros de la Sociedad Nacional de Honor y el Consejo Estudiantil sirviendo como camareros. Presentaron a cada estudiante y les entregaron su cordón y borla de Graduado de Honor. También honraron a su maestra más influyente con una grabación de audio agradeciendo a ese educador y presentándole un regalo especial. Cada estudiante de último año escribió un mensaje a su maestro, que grabaron en un tablero con sujetapapeles por el maestro de MPHS, Jack Jones, y sus estudiantes de ingeniería.

El 10% de los mejores graduados de honor de la clase de MPHS de 2025:

Valedictorian- Luke Thurman es el Valedictorian de MPHS 2025. Asistirá a la Universidad de Baylor y se especializará en Contabilidad y Finanzas. Luke honró a Brian Bass.

Salutatorian- Gopi Amin es el Salutatorian de MPHS 2025. Asistirá a la Universidad de Rice para especializarse en Ingeniería Mecánica y en Economía. Honró a John Whitten.

10% de los mejores graduados con honor (enumerados alfabéticamente)

Natalia Aspeitia asistirá a la Universidad Estatal Sam Houston y se especializará en Psicología. Honró a Gina Crouch.

Katherine Ball asistirá a Texas A&M University College Station con planes de especializarse en Sociedad, Ética y Derecho. Honró a Barbara Case.

Verónica Bernardino asistirá a la Universidad de Honores del Este de Texas A&M y se especializará en Matemáticas. Honró a Lindy Merriman.

Elizabeth Buck asistirá a la Universidad Estatal Stephen F. Austin y se especializará en Enfermería. Honró a Tammie Tigert.

Samuel Chappell asistirá a la Universidad de Baylor para especializarse en Cine y Medios Digitales. Honró a Scott Crouch.

Emely Chavelas asistirá a Northeast Texas Community College. Honró a Donna Davis.

Evan Cota asistirá a Texas A&M University College Station y se especializará en Biología. Honró al entrenador Joey Cluley.

Diya Desai asistirá a la Universidad de Texas en Austin y se especializará en Biología. Honró a Angela Priefert.

Gabriella Garza asistirá a Northeast Texas Community College para estudiar Educación Secundaria. Honró a Aimee Sweeden.

José González asistirá a la Universidad de Texas A&M en College Station. Honró a Larry Russell.

Sidney Harbour asistirá a la Universidad de Arkansas y se especializará en Psicología con una especialización en Cinematografía. Honró a Ann Jenkins.

Madison Hargrove asistirá a Northeast Texas Community College para obtener su título de Enfermera Registrada. Honró a Amanda Hutchings.

Addison Heeren asistirá a la Universidad Estatal Sam Houston para especializarse en Química Forense. Honró a Ann Jenkins.

Karen Hernandez asistirá a Northeast Texas Community College para estudiar Enfermería y luego se transferirá a UT-Tyler para terminar sus estudios. Honró a Gina Crouch.

Hayden Hester asistirá a la Universidad Tecnológica de Texas y cursará una Maestría en Negocios. Honró al entrenador Zac Rolf.

Kelsey Howard asistirá a Northeast Texas Community College para estudiar Enfermería. Honró a la Sra. Bloomer.

Christian Johnson asistirá a la Universidad de Texas A&M en College Station para especializarse en Ciencias Biomédicas. Honró al entrenador Zac Rolf.

Jazlynn Juárez asistirá a la Universidad de Texas A&M en College Station para especializarse en Ciencias Forenses y de Investigación. Honró a John Whitten.

Tanner Marshall estudiará Ingeniería Mecatrónica en la Universidad de Texas A&M en College Station. Honró a José Morales.

Amir Martínez asistirá a la Universidad de Texas en Austin y se especializará en Kinesiología. Planea cambiar de carrera a Biología o Enfermería. Honró a Sarah Carrell.

Kevin Mendoza asistirá a la Universidad de Texas en Tyler para estudiar Enfermería. Honró a Kristi Houchin.

Jesús Moreno asistirá a la Universidad de Texas A&M en College Station para especializarse en Biología. Honró a Sarah Carrell.

Yahaira Piña asistirá a la Universidad de Columbia para especializarse en Ciencia e Ingeniería de Materiales. Honró a Osías Hernández.

Cinthya Ramírez asistirá a la Universidad de Texas en Austin para especializarse en Psicología. Honró a Angela Priefert.

Francisco Rodríguez asistirá a la Universidad Estatal del Medio Oeste para especializarse en Ciencias Radiológicas. Honró a Debra Williamson.

Michelle Sandoval asistirá a Northeast Texas Community College y luego se transferirá a Texas A&M Texarkana para especializarse en Educación Primaria. Honró a Aimee Sweeden.

Amy Santillán asistirá a Northeast Texas Community College para estudiar Biología. Honró a Karen Luckett.

Araceli Solís asistirá a Northeast Texas Community College y luego se transferirá a UT Tyler para especializarse en Enfermería. Honró a Amanda Hutchings.

Christopher Sorto asistirá a la Universidad de Texas en Austin y se especializará en Kinesiología con planes de cambiar de especialización a Enfermería. Honró a Agustín García.

Katelyn Tejeda está indecisa sobre sus planes después de graduarse. Honró a Lisa Trimm.

Hayden Tennison planea comenzar una carrera en las artes creativas y escénicas. Honró a Gabrielle Robbins.

Diego Ugalde asistirá a Northeast Texas Community College y luego se transferirá a UT Tyler para especializarse en Kinesiología. Honró a Jovana Young.

Johnathan Ventura asistirá a Northeast Texas Community College para estudiar Ingeniería Eléctrica. Honró a Karen Russell.

La ceremonia de graduación de MPHS es el viernes 16 de mayo en el estadio Sam Parker a las 8:00 pm.

Fotos:

(De izquierda a derecha) Todd Burns, consejero principal de MPHS, Gopi Amin, salutatoriana de MPHS, y su honorable maestro, John Whitten

Gabriella Garza recibe su título de graduada con honores de manos del Consejero Principal Todd Burns

El superintendente de MPISD, Judd Marshall, felicita a Madison Hargrove

Addison Heeren recibe su certificado de graduación con honores de manos del superintendente de MPISD, Judd Marshall

(De izquierda a derecha) Todd Burns, Consejero Principal de MPHS, Frankie Rodríguez, Graduado de Honor de MPHS, y su educadora de honor, la Consejera de Fowler, Debra Williamson

Luke Thurman, estudiante con las mejores calificaciones de MPHS, recibe su cordón de graduado con honores, y el premio para las mejores calificaciones robó del consejero principal Todd Burns

Los graduados de honor de la clase 2025 de MPHS (no en la foto, los jugadores de béisbol Hayden Hester y Christian Johnson)