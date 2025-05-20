Sandlin Header 2024
MPHS Senior Signs With Arkansas

Razorback Colorguard member Rachel Albin (center) with her family (L to R) brother Lance Albin, mom Ashley Albin, and dad Antoine Albin

 

Contact:  Kelly Cowan

MPHS senior signs with the University of Arkansas Color Guard

Mount Pleasant High School senior Rachel Albin signed a letter of intent to perform as a member of the Razorback Colorguard, a part of the Razorback Marching Band at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Albin auditioned in April and was selected to be part of the 36-member team.

Albin has been a member of the MPISD Color Guard program for five years. She will attend the University of Arkansas as a Business major. She is the daughter of Antoine and Ashley Albin.

 

Contacto: Kelly Cowan

El estudiante de último año de MPHS firma con la Guardia de Color de la Universidad de Arkansas

La estudiante de último año de la Escuela Secundaria Mount Pleasant, Rachel Albin, firmó una carta de intención para actuar como miembro de Razorback Colorguard, parte de la Razorback Marching Band de la Universidad de Arkansas en Fayetteville. Albin audicionó en abril y fue seleccionada para formar parte del equipo de 36 miembros.

Albin ha sido miembro del programa Color Guard de MPISD durante cinco años. Asistirá a la Universidad de Arkansas con especialización en Negocios. Es hija de Antoine y Ashley Albin.

Foto:

Rachel Albin, miembro de Razorback Colorguard (centro) con su familia (de izquierda a derecha), su hermano Lance Albin, su madre Ashley Albin y su padre Antoine Albin

