MPHS Seniors Selected For First Congressional Service

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS seniors selected for Texas First Congressional Service awards

Mount Pleasant High School seniors Diya Desai and Tanner Marshall were presented with Texas First Congressional Service Awards from Congressman Nathaniel Moran’s office at the MPHS Academic Blanket awards ceremony on Friday, May 9, in the MPHS Auditorium. Members of the MPHS staff nominated Desai and Marshall for the award.

Congressman Moran’s District Director, Robbin Bass, was on hand to present the award. The Texas First Congressional Service Award spotlights a special category of high school students in the First Congressional District of Texas. They selected the awardees from over 100 high schools across the 17 counties in the First Congressional District. Students receive awards for performing an act of service or sacrifice, or for having gone above and beyond in volunteerism or community service. This award honors the “unsung heroes” within a school or community, recognizing those who have shown selfless behavior, gone out of their way to serve others, and exemplify Texas’s true spirit.

Desai is a Mount Pleasant High School Graduate in the Top 10%. She will attend the University of Texas at Austin in the fall to major in Biology. She is the daughter of Vimal and Jignashaben Desai.

Marshall is also a Mount Pleasant High School Top 10% Honor Graduate and will attend Texas A&M University in the fall to major in Mechatronics Engineering. He is the son of Judd and Courtney Marshall.

Contacto: Kelly Cowan

Estudiantes de último año de MPHS seleccionados para los premios Texas First Congressional Service

Los estudiantes de último año de la Escuela Secundaria Mount Pleasant, Diya Desai y Tanner Marshall, recibieron los Premios al Primer Servicio Congresional de Texas de la oficina del congresista Nathaniel Moran en la ceremonia de entrega de premios de la Manta Académica de MPHS el viernes, 9 de mayo, en el Auditorio de MPHS. Los miembros del personal de MPHS nominaron a Desai y Marshall para el premio.

El director de distrito del congresista Moran, Robbin Bass, estuvo presente para presentar el premio. El Premio al Primer Servicio Congresional de Texas destaca a una categoría especial de estudiantes de secundaria en el Primer Distrito Congresional de Texas. Seleccionaron a los ganadores de más de 100 escuelas secundarias en los 17 condados del Primer Distrito Congresional. Los estudiantes reciben premios por realizar un acto de servicio o sacrificio, o por haber ido más allá en el voluntariado o el servicio comunitario. Este premio honra a los “héroes anónimos” dentro de una escuela o comunidad, reconociendo a aquellos que han mostrado un comportamiento desinteresado, se han esforzado por servir a los demás y ejemplifican el verdadero espíritu de Texas.

Desai se graduó de Mount Pleasant High School en el 10% superior. Asistirá a la Universidad de Texas en Austin en el otoño para especializarse en Biología. Es hija de Vimal y Jignashaben Desai.

Marshall también se graduó con el 10% de honor de Mount Pleasant High School y asistirá a la Universidad de Texas A&M en el otoño para especializarse en Ingeniería Mecatrónica. Es hijo de Judd y Courtney Marshall.

Foto:

Diya Desai (izquierda) y Tanner Marshall (derecha) aceptan los Premios al Primer Servicio Congresional de Texas de manos de Robbin Bass.