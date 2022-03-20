MPHS Speech And Debate Team Wins Big

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Speech and Debate team members win big at TFA State

DURING SPRING BREAK, three MPHS Speech and Debate team members competed in the Texas Forensic Association (TFA) State Tournament. The tournament was at Gregory Portland High School in Portland, a suburb of Corpus Christi, on March 10-12, 2022.

The Cross-Examination team of senior Connelly Cowan and junior Anthony Orellana advanced out of prelims as the 8th seed out of 52 schools. They finished the tournament as quarterfinalists, ranking in the top eight teams defeating Houston Memorial, Liberal Arts and Science Academy, Boerne, Coppell, and Jesuit. Breaking school history is the highest finish for an MPHS CX team at TFA State.

Cowan was recognized as one of the top ten speakers at state, earning second place out of 104 total competitors, just .4 back of the top spot. Orellana finished as the 13th ranked speaker.

Additionally, Cowan earned the Barbara Garner scholarship, one of only six scholarships presented to graduating seniors. Cowan is a four-time TFA State qualifier and has earned multiple CX Debate and International Extemp awards. Senior Taylor Hubbs competed in International Extemp, and she is a three-time TFA State qualifier.

The Texas Forensic Association is open to all public, private, and charter schools in Texas. Team members had to compete at qualifying tournaments earlier in the year and earn ten points to qualify for the State tournament. Points are earned every time a student places in an event at a qualifying tournament.