MPHS – Sports

Mount Pleasant Basketball | News

Eight years ago, they laid the foundation for one of the most successful Mount Pleasant Tiger Basketball programs in school history and a reputable program across the state. A fundamental cornerstone in that foundation was 2017 graduate James Moore, who has returned to his alma mater to continue the legacy he helped begin.

As current head coach Joey Chism took over the program in 2014, Moore entered his sophomore season and quickly became a stalwart on the court for the Tigers. His pride and investment in the program fueled his dream of returning to what molded him into who he is today. “Tiger Basketball had a huge impact on me when it came to learning the game of basketball and developing into an athlete,” said Moore. “Both Coach Chism and Coach Barkley are a big reason I was able to succeed after high school because they prepared me athletically and mentally for the next phase of my life.”

Moore, who teaches physical education at PE Wallace Middle School, was a three-year varsity letterman before earning a basketball scholarship to play for Vanguard University in Costa Mesa, California, where he spent five seasons. As a Tiger, the 6’5″ 280-lb forward averaged 13.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. He is the current Tiger Basketball record holder in career field goal percentage at 54.2% and total rebounds at 713. Moore was heavily recognized for his talent, garnering District Newcomer of the Year, Offensive MVP, and District MVP awards to go with an All-Region selection leading the Tigers to a 62-33 record and multiple playoff appearances. At Vanguard, Moore averaged 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game with career totals of 925 points and 482 rebounds while shooting 54.2% from the field. He helped the Lions secure one conference championship and two trips to the NAIA national tournament.

Going into his final season in college, Moore knew he wasn’t ready to leave the game of basketball. “I still had no idea what career path I wanted to choose, but I knew I still loved basketball because it has always been a huge part of my life,” Moore continued. “My time at Vanguard was special, thanks to Coach Soliday. He loved basketball and winning, but his main goal was for us to graduate and be successful in life. That was the win he wanted us to get the most.” So as Moore searched his heart for where to turn next, he kept returning to Mount Pleasant. “I still had the urge and hunger to be around the game, so I reached out to Coach Chism to see if he would allow me to be a part of this program, and thankfully, he gave me that opportunity.”

The experience and knowledge that Moore gained at high school and college levels have given him the confidence to give back to the community that once embraced him. “I’ve been able to play college basketball for five years as well as play for Coach Chism and Coach Barkley for three years,” Moore said. “So, I know what college coaches expect for those who want to play at the next level and what my high school coaches expect for our athletes to be successful. I want these student-athletes to succeed on the court and in life, and I want to be one of the coaches that can help them achieve their goals and dreams.”