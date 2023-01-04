MPHS – Sports

After penetrating the top ten in the rankings, the Tigers wasted no time solidifying their ten ranking in the state with a convincing 20+ victory over district opponent Hallsville. The win over the Bobcats pushed Mount Pleasant to a 2-0 record in the district, and their overall record remains unblemished at 21-0.

The Tigers put it on early, making the Bobcats scramble as they held Hallsville to a measly 2 points in the first quarter. Hallsville mustered up an 11:6 turnover-to-shot ratio in the quarter as the Tiger defense was relentless with pressure and shot contesting. Mount Pleasant led 13-2 after the first frame and continued the onslaught in the second. A 15-2 run to start the quarter put Mount Pleasant in the driver’s seat for good as they pulled away for a 36-7 lead at the break. Hallsville came out firing in the second half, but it was too little too late, as their 31 turnovers were too much to overcome.

Kelcey Morris led all scorers with 16 points and scored a game-high five steals. Kai Price poured in 12 points to go along with five rebounds. The trio of Xavier Hills, Reggie Webster, and Carter Chism each added 8 points, and Kyler Smith chipped in 4 points. Payton Chism added 2 points and a game-high six assists.

The Tigers (21-0, 2-0) will travel to Texas High (2-7, 1-1) on Friday, Jan 6, with game times set for 5:00, 6:15, and 7:30 pm. All games will be live-streamed at https://www.youtube.com/@jacobskinner6321.

