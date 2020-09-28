MPHS – Sports

Mt Pleasant Athletics received a call from Marshall explaining their 7th B Team is quarantined and will not play on Monday. Mt Pleasant will play the 7th grade A game on Monday (Sep 28) at 5:30 pm. There will only be one game.

Thanks,

Paul Tullis

Mt Pleasant hosts Sulphur on Thursday. A-Teams are in JH Main Gym. B-Teams are at High School’s Back Gym, and both begin at 4:30 pm.

We also host Mount Vernon on Saturday. All games will be at JH Main Gym beginning at 9:00 am.

Monday 9:33 am Update-

Sorry for the confusion. The JH Volleyball games will all play on the JH campus on Saturday, October 3, as initially scheduled. I just received word of the change.

Bryan Keith Shelton

Mount Pleasant Junior High

History Teacher

JH Girls’ Athletic Coordinator