" /> MPHS – Sports – EastTexasRadio.com
Morrell banner
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
Access Financial Group
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
North Texas Paving Group Header
Dane McLamore Header

MPHS – Sports

5 hours ago

Mt Pleasant Athletics received a call from Marshall explaining their 7th B Team is quarantined and will not play on Monday. Mt Pleasant will play the 7th grade A game on Monday (Sep 28) at 5:30 pm. There will only be one game.
Thanks,
Paul Tullis

Mt Pleasant hosts Sulphur on Thursday. A-Teams are in JH Main Gym. B-Teams are at High School’s Back Gym, and both begin at 4:30 pm.

We also host Mount Vernon on Saturday. All games will be at JH Main Gym beginning at 9:00 am.

Monday 9:33 am Update-

Sorry for the confusion. The JH Volleyball games will all play on the JH campus on Saturday, October 3, as initially scheduled. I just received word of the change.

Bryan Keith Shelton
Mount Pleasant Junior High
History Teacher
JH Girls’ Athletic Coordinator

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     