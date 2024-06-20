Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Header Mowers Header 2024
Paris Regional Health Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Choctaw County EMS Star Life Conference Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Sandlin Header 2022

MPHS Students Help Victim Of Shark Attack

Most of you have seen the recent news about a shark attack that injured two teenage girls at Rosemary Beach. But did you know that a group of Mount Pleasant High School students were not only there, they helped pull one of the victims, McCray Faust, from the water and rendered aid until first responders arrived? Their story was featured Tuesday night on KLTV in Tyler.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved