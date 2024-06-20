MPHS Students Help Victim Of Shark Attack

Most of you have seen the recent news about a shark attack that injured two teenage girls at Rosemary Beach. But did you know that a group of Mount Pleasant High School students were not only there, they helped pull one of the victims, McCray Faust, from the water and rendered aid until first responders arrived? Their story was featured Tuesday night on KLTV in Tyler.
