Tiny Tiger Cheerleaders perform on the field during pre-game

Friday night was special for lots of little girls with dreams of being a Mount Pleasant High School Cheerleader. The MPHS Cheerleaders hosted their annual Tiny Tiger Cheer Clinic on Saturday, September 1 and participants were able to perform during the first quarter of the home football game on Friday, September 7. They showed a dance on the field during pre-game and cheered on the sidelines during the first quarter.