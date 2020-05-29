Photo L to R: Karen Williams-Bogan and Amanda Jones

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPISD announces administrative changes

The Frances Corprew and E.C. Brice Elementary campuses will have new leadership for the 2020-2021 school year, as MPISD administration has announced campus administrative changes.

Karen Williams-Bogan will be the Principal of Corprew Elementary, having served as an Assistant Principal at Corprew for the past three years. Before coming to Corprew, Williams-Bogan taught Biology and coached at Mount Pleasant High School. When asked about her new position, she replied, “The Lord has blessed me to be a blessing. I will do my best to benefit all of the stakeholders of Frances Corprew.”

Amanda Jones, who has served as the Principal of Corprew for the past three years, will move to E.C. Brice Elementary and serve as the Principal of that campus. Jones was an Assistant Principal at Corprew for two years and an Instructional Coach in Math before taking the Principal position. Jones said, “I am excited to begin a new chapter at E.C. Brice, but will dearly miss my Corprew family. We all know that change is how we grow personally and professionally.”

Both will begin working in their new roles during the summer.