MPISD Announces Community Eligibility Program

Mount Pleasant CEP Release For 2 023-2024

The Mount Pleasant Independent School District announced it will operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program at all district campuses for the 2023-2024 school year. All Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals. This approach reduces burdens for families and school administrators and helps ensure students receive nutritious meals.

All students who attend the Mount Pleasant High School, the Mount Pleasant Jr. High School, the P. E. Wallace Middle School, the Frances Corprew Elementary School, the Annie Sims Elementary School, the E. C. Brice Elementary School, the Vivian Fowler Elementary School, and the Mount Pleasant Child Development Center will all receive breakfast and lunch meals during the school day at no charge to the student’s families.

For additional information, please contact the following person:

Mount Pleasant ISD

Attention: Laura Stewart

Food Services

P.O. Box 1117

Mount Pleasant, TX 75455 Phone Number: 903-575-2000

Email:

lstewart@mpisd.net

Following federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity. Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/ad-3027.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by (1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or (2) fax: (833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or (3) email: Program.Intake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.