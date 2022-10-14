MPISD Athletic Hall of Fame 2022

MPISD announces the 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame honorees: Charley Carter, Keith Fields, O.B. Goolsby, Jeremy Hampton, Monty James, Ernie McAnally, Serina McFarland, Shawn Onley, and Corey Price.

Each inductee will be recognized before the kickoff of the Homecoming game against Nacogdoches on Friday, October 14, starting at 6:50 pm. There is a private pre-game ceremony for the inductees, their families, and close friends. The Hall of Famers will serve as honorary captains and participate in the pre-game coin toss. In recognition of their selections, each inductee will wear a commemorative gold jacket during the pre-game ceremony. The school will display portraits of each inductee will later in the hallway of the Willie Williams Gymnasium.

Charley Carter graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1994. He played Baseball and football for the Tigers, where he was a member of the All-District, All-Region, and All-State baseball teams and was named the East Texas 4A Offensive Player of the Year in 1994. In addition, Carter was a State Champion Tiger baseball team member in 1993. He was also a member of the National Honor Society and the MPHS Choir.

After graduating in the top 10% of his class, Carter played Baseball at McLennan Community College, the University of Texas, and Baylor University. In his senior year at Baylor, he was named an Academic and Athletic All-American and set the Baylor single-season record for home runs and RBIs. Upon graduating from Baylor with a degree in Finance, Carter played Baseball for the Houston Astros from 1998-2001 and then the Detroit Tigers in 2002.

Carter’s most unforgettable memory was winning a state championship in 1993. “Playing with those guys and experiencing that run through the playoffs is something we still talk about 30 years later,” said Carter.

“The other was playing football.

I got to play in front of large crowds at baseball games, but very few felt like taking the field under the lights each Friday night.”

Carter continued, “I have been lucky enough to receive several honors throughout my playing career, and this honor ranks amongst the highest. Sports shaped my life at a young age, and it continues to provide benefits in all areas of my life as an adult. I would not be the husband, father, or business professional I am today without the challenges and successes I experienced through sports.

Thank you again for this honor.”

Charlie and his wife, Heidi, have been married for 21 years and have two children: Charly Ann, 18, and Cade, 14. They live in Overland Park, KS, where he is an Independent Insurance Agent.

Keith Fields graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1989 and is widely considered to be one of the greatest basketball players to ever come through MPHS. His high school basketball accolades are extensive, including Sophomore of the Year, All-District, All-Region, District MVP, and All-State, and he was named a McDonald’s All-American. He was inducted into the MPHS Alumni Basketball Hall of Fame this past July.

Fields worked for North pole Company out of Louisiana as a pipe liner. He currently lives in Mount Pleasant, where he loves eating fish, playing dominoes, and spending time with his family. Keith has five children, including Sharkethia, Keith, Jr., Sekeithia, Kaderias, and Keylan, and six grandchildren.

O.B. Goolsby graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1965, where he played football as a Linebacker and Center and threw the shot put for the Tiger track team. He was a Captain and All-District football team member in his senior season in 1964 and held the MPHS shot put record.

After graduation, Goolsby played football at Baylor University, where he was named All-Southwest Conference. He graduated with a Business Administration degree from Baylor and a degree in Petroleum Geology from the University of Oklahoma. Goolsby began in the Food Sales division at Pilgrim’s in 1969 and was named CEO of Pilgrim’s Pride in 2004. While at Pilgrim’s, he worked with MPISD and committee members to bring the Pilgrim’s Bowl to Sam Parker Field, which was televised on Fox Sports Southwest.

Goolsby passed away in 2007, leaving behind his wife of 41 years, Barbara Goolsby-Griffis. They have three children, Melissa Copeland and her husband, Marcus. Greg Goolsby and wife, Jerilyn, Tennille McKellar and husband, Beau, and nine grandchildren, including Taylor Smith, Zachary Sewell, McKenzie Green, Rustyn Goolsby, Grelyn Goolsby, Garrett Goolsby, Mattison Craig, Lilly Craig, and Brandon Reynolds.

Jeremy Hampton graduated Magna Cum Laude from Mount Pleasant High School in 1996, where he played football, Baseball, and basketball for the Tigers. He was chosen as Mr. MPHS his senior year and was also active in the National Honor Society, FCA, FFA, and the MPHS Show Choir. His list of athletic honors is extensive, including being chosen for the All-District basketball team, All-District Quarterback and Defensive Back in football, and All-District Outfielder in Baseball.

After graduation, Hampton played football and Baseball at McMurry University, where he earned a BBA in Marketing in 2000. He continued his education at the University of Texas at Tyler, earning an M.S. in Industrial Management in 2019.

When asked about his greatest memory from MPHS athletics, Hampton said, ”I remember all the players on our team believing in each other and working together for a common goal. At the beginning of the season, Coach McDaniel asked us what our goal for the season would be. After some thought, we all agreed that setting our sights on anything less than playing for a state championship would not be good enough. I told my parents not to order a class ring because I wanted to wait until the end of our season for the state championship ring. I’m not sure how realistic others thought our goal was. However, every player on our team believed. And every player on our team, from starters to practice squad players, bought into the goal. Everyone had a role, and everyone worked toward accomplishing our ultimate goal of playing for a state championship. While we came up with a play or two short, 1995 was a special season!”

Hampton continued, “To be recognized anywhere close to the same level as some of the greats that have graduated from Mount Pleasant is truly humbling. I thank God for this blessing and the countless other blessings along the way. I will conclude with one of my college Coach’s favorite bible verses (and mine, too, now), Colossians 3:23-24: ‘Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters, since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving.’”

Hampton and his wife, Laura Chapman Hampton, have been married for 15 years and have four children: Dylan (14), Hensley (12), Evie (8), and Hayes (5).

They reside in Mount Pleasant, where he is the Business Manager at ATW (Big Tex Trailers).

Montravious “Monty” James graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 2013, where he was a standout athlete in football, basketball, Baseball, and track. During his senior football season, he accounted for more than 4,000 yards and 53 touchdowns. He holds school records for the most completions in a game, the most completions in a season, the most completions in a career, 2nd most passing yards in a game, the most passing yards in a season or career, and the most touchdown passes in a season. In football, he earned district MVP honors and was named Second Team All-State by the Texas Associated Press Sports Editors. He was also named 1st team All-District and Defensive MVP in basketball and 1st team All-District Outfielder in Baseball.

After graduation, James attended Trinity Valley Community College on a full scholarship, where he played football for the Cardinals.

James passed away in 2015, leaving behind a son, Kash, a second-grader at Vivian Fowler Elementary School in MPISD.

Ernie McAnally graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1964.

He was President of the FFA and Student Council, All School Boy, and was the Captain of the baseball and basketball teams his senior year. He earned All-District, All-Region, and State All-Tournament honors as a third baseman, as well as Honorable Mention All-District in basketball.

After graduation, McAnally played Baseball at Paris Junior College and was Captain of the 1965 team that went to the JUCO National Tournament, earning Honorable Mention All-American as a catcher. He continued his baseball career by signing with the New York Mets in 1966 as a catcher. He was then expansion drafted by the Expos in 1968 as a pitcher. He made the major league roster in 1971 and was a starting pitcher in 98 games over the next four years. He ultimately graduated from Texas A&M—Commerce with a B.S. in 1982.

“I am very pleased to receive this recognition and honor,” said McAnally. “Congratulations to the past, present, and future inductees into the MPHS Athletic Hall of Fame. Be grateful to those that helped and encouraged you in your journey. Appreciate the abilities and opportunities you have and make the most of them (play as long as you can), be satisfied and at peace with the results.”

McAnally continued, “It was not until the final game of my junior year that allowed me to make the Tiger Baseball starting lineup. Our third baseman was injured, and my opportunity came and turned out pretty well. I am grateful to the coaches and teachers that were very helpful and encouraging. Coaches Gilbreath, Parker, and Colley, as well as teachers Pearson, Edwards, Barnard, Sikes, Bolin, Lunsford, Brown, and A.D. Taylor, as well as many others, impacted my life and the lives of many.”

McAnally retired from American National Bank in 2016 and lives in Mount Pleasant with his wife of over 24 years, Rebecca Sikes McAnally. He has five children, including Kevin, Stacey, April, Cassidy, and Heather, and eight grandchildren, including Lee, Atley, Tyson, Haleigh, Rachael, Nyla, Malachi, and Cason.

Serina McFarland graduated Magna Cum Laude from Mount Pleasant High School in 1999 and was a standout athlete in basketball, track and field, and powerlifting. She was also a member of the National Honor Society and M.P. Speech and Debate.

After graduation, McFarland attended the University of Houston, where she threw the shot put, discus, and javelin for the Cougars from 1999-2004.

She ultimately graduated with a BBA in Finance and Management. Her greatest collegiate athletic memory is winning 3 Conference USA Championships with U-of-H.

When asked what this honor meant to her, McFarland said, “It is a privilege to be part of such a prestigious accomplishment and share with my family. Everything you do makes it matter in your life journey. Student-athletes strive to improve in every area of their life by changing their mindset. Athletics builds character and ability to adapt to any given situation in life.”

McFarland lives in Los Angeles, CA, with her six-year-old son, Alexander.

She is the Director of Information Technology and Vice President of Johnson and Smith Machines, as well as a Film Producer.

Shawn Onley graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1993, where he played Baseball for the Tigers as a member of the 1993 State Champion team. He was also selected All School Boy his senior year and was awarded Academic Blanket awards in Algebra and Chemistry.

After graduation, Onley played Baseball for the Eagles at Northeast Texas Community College from 1993-1995, then for the Owls at Rice University from 1995-1996. He ultimately graduated from the University of Texas at Dallas with a B.A. in Accounting and earned his CPA certification in 2008.

Shawn continued his baseball career with the Atlanta Braves from 1996-1998, the Winnipeg Goldeyes from 1999-2001, and the Fort Worth Cats from 2002-2003. His greatest memory from playing collegiate and professional Baseball is winning the final Southwest Conference Baseball Championship.

When asked what advice he would give to student-athletes, Onley said, “No matter what, play the game for the love of the sport that brings you joy. Work hard to be the best you can be at it and remain passionate about your dreams. There are many avenues to get sidetracked on but stay on the right road and be focused, and your goals will be realized.”

He continued, “This is a very special honor to me. I have and will always cherish my time at MPHS. I had the opportunity to be around some great people during my time there, from students to faculty. I could not have asked to have attended a better school, and I tell my children, once a Tiger, always a Tiger.”

He has been married to his wife, Tracy, for 18 years, and they have two children, fourteen-year-old Savannah and eleven-year-old Nolan. They live in Whitehouse, where he is a CPA – Tax Director at Henry Peters, P.C. in Tyler.

Corey Price graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1995, where he played shortstop for the Tigers and was a member of the National Honor Society. He was chosen for the 1st team All-District baseball team.

After graduation, Price enrolled at North Central Community College in Gainesville, TX, and was ultimately drafted in the 12th round of the 1996 MLB draft by the Cincinnati Reds. Price played for the Reds and the Baltimore Orioles from 1996-2001.

When asked how athletics molded or shaped him into the person he is today, Price said, “Baseball taught me the importance of being a team player and the value of playing as a team. It also taught me how to be a leader. The highest level of team sports will humble you and teach you how to deal with failure. The mental side of the game has taught me how to be a great leader of men and how to relate to younger players and my own son today. To be an athlete at the highest level requires a lot of hard work and dedication. This hard work and dedication that molded me into a great baseball player have carried on into my adult life in whatever I have decided to tackle.”

Price continued, “Being inducted into the Mount Pleasant Sports Hall of fame is both an honor and a humbling achievement. I am very grateful to all the board members for thinking of me and voting for me. Most of all, I am grateful that my son and several other young men that I have coached over the past several years get to see me inducted into the Mount Pleasant Athletic Hall of Fame. I hope they will see that hard work and perseverance pay off and that a kid from the small town of Mount Pleasant, TX, can achieve their dream of playing professional sports.”

Price and his wife of 24 years, Nicole, live in Mount Pleasant and have three children and two grandchildren: daughter and son-in-law Mackenzie and Landon Westrom, daughter Natalie and son Daxton, four-year-old granddaughter Sadie, and two-year-old grandson, Tyler. He is a local business owner of Kinetic Physical Therapy and D&K Elite Construction.