MPISD Lowers Tax Rate

MPISD Superintendent Judd Marshall

At their regular meeting Monday night, the MPISD Board of Trustees voted to reduce the current tax rate from $1.2917 to $1.259 for the coming year, a reduction of $.0327. The total tax rate of $1.2917 includes $.947 for maintenance and operations (M&O) and $0.312 for interest and sinking (I&S). M&O funds provide for the district’s day-to-day operations, while the I&S provides funds for debt services. Superintendent Judd Marshall said, “We are certainly happy when we can reduce the combined tax rate. Our taxpayers do a great job of supporting our school district, and we are very pleased to be able to give them a break whenever we can.”