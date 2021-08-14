MPISD Meet The Tigers

On behalf of the Mt. Pleasant Athletic Booster Club, I would like to thank you for your past personally. It has been a very unusual past few months, and it has dramatically affected our community and our schools. Because our athletes did not get to fulfill their spring sporting events, it has taken a significant toll on our booster club and our funds.

The support our local community provides the student-athletes at Mt. Pleasant is something we can take pride in. As we begin the new school year, we continue to work diligently with our coaching staff to make improvements and meet the needs of the Athletic Department for the benefit of our student-athletes.

The involvement of the Booster Club is not possible without the support of our members and community. Therefore, I would like to encourage all season ticket holders and non-season ticket holders to join the Booster Club for this 2021-2022 season. Your membership is an investment in the future of our student-athletes.

Membership Levels are as follows: (Please circle one)

Booster Club Member $30

*Tiger Decal

Century Club Member $100

*Century Club Hat

*Tiger Decal & Program Recognition

Gold Century Club Member

$250

*One Reserved Parking Pass for Varsity Home Games

*One Family Pass to ALL Home Athletic Events (Varsity Football Excluded)

*One Century Club Hat

*One Tiger Decal & Program Recognition

Platinum Century Club Member $400

*One Reserved Parking Pass for Varsity Home Games

*Two Family Passes to ALL Home Athletic Events (Varsity Football Excluded)

*Two Century Club Hats

*Two Tiger Decals & Program Recognition

Corporate Club Member $750

*Two Reserved Parking Passes for Varsity Home Games

*Two Family Passes for ALL Home Athletic Events (Varsity Football Excluded)

*Two Century Club Hats

*Five Tiger Decals & Program Recognition

*Triangle Banner on the field at Sam Parker Stadium [Provided by the business measuring 3×5 (can be purchased at Sign Express)]

Platinum Corporate Club Member $2000

*Two Reserved Parking Passes for Varsity Home Games

*Five Family Passes for ALL Home Athletic Events (Varsity Football Excluded)

*Five Century Club Hats

*Five Tiger Decals & Program recognition

*1 Game Time Advertisement to be played throughout the year on Game Time Radio

* Triangle Banner on the field at Sam Parker Stadium [Provided by the business measuring 3×5 (can be purchased at Sign Express)]

Thank you for your support,

Kenny Thompson, 2021-2022 Athletic Booster Club President

Membership Application