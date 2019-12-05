MPISD – News

Pictured (L to R)

Erica Garcia (Junior stylist), Leslie Patino (Junior stylist), Tresina Stuckey (RDA Manager and Beauty Guru), Eimy Candelero (Senior Stylist), Vanesa Hernandez (Senior Stylist)In Paris, the Bible journaling is every month on the third Friday at 10:00 am.

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS cosmetology students advance in the competition

Students in the Mount Pleasant High School Cosmetology program recently entered the Student Fall/Holiday Style Contest sponsored by the RDA beauty supply in Longview. Students had to create a style/updo using only styling products sold at RDA and their creativity, then submit photos of their creation to RDA. Four MPHS students, Erica Garcia, Leslie Patino, Eimy Candelero, and Vanesa Hernandez, had their photos chosen to advance to the next level of competition. Garcia, Patino, Candelero, and Hernandez submitted their mannequins to RDA Beauty Supply in Longview for judging in the final round. They will announce one winner on December 6. The winner will receive a large gift basket of RDA products.

State|RDA is a distributor of top-of-the-line professional beauty supplies and salon furniture. Located across the United States, networks of 271 locally owned and operated stores offer full-service distribution to licensed professionals in the salon and spa industry. The Mount Pleasant High School Cosmetology program is under the direction of Aleshia Rivera.