MPISD – News

5 hours ago

Pictured L to R: Abril Ramirez, Migel Guerrero, Joshua Espinoza

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS choir students advance to area auditions

           Four Mount Pleasant High School Choir students participated in Pre-Area auditions on December 3 at the Region 8 Service Center in Mount Pleasant. Three of the four have advanced to Area auditions in January: junior Migel Guerrero—Tenor 1, sophomore Abril Ramirez—Soprano 1, and sophomore Joshua Espinoza—Tenor 1.

           “I am proud of the tenacity these young musicians have exhibited as they have worked diligently in preparation for the first two rounds of auditions and continue to prepare for the upcoming audition,” said MPHS Choir Director, Nancy Vines. 

           Area auditions will be Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Texas A&M University-Commerce.

           

