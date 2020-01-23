MPISD – News

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Mount Pleasant High School FBLA students advance to State

The Mount Pleasant High School chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) competed in the Area VI FBLA Leadership Conference on Wednesday, January 22, at Region 8. MPHS had a very successful day with a record of 52 members qualifying for State. Fourteen of those earned 1st place at the area conference.

Students advancing to the State in the following categories include:

Accounting 1: Rylan Hubbs 1st place

Advertising: Emma Baggett 1st place and Faith Logan 2nd place

Broadcast Journalism: Isabella Greco, Taylor Hubbs, and Ryan Sharp 1st place

Business Calculations: Patricia Roque 1st place, Peyton Hein 2nd place, and Nathalie Burgemeister 4th place

Business Law: Michelle Calderon 2nd place

Computer Problem Solving: Caleb Ball 1st place

Cyber Security: Connor Brison 3rd place

Digital Video Production: Gavin Rider 1st place

Entrepreneurship: Katia Lopez and Anthony Cortez 2nd place

Graphic Design: Victor Diaz, Sashi Poudel, and Omar Ramirez 3rd place

Health Care Administration: Natalie Howard 1st place, Grace Whitten 2nd place, Jessie Nell Parchman 3rd place, and Anna Elliott 4th place

Hospitality Management: Daisy Ayala and Hailey Benyshek 1st place and Valerie Moreno and Alejandra Ramirez 2nd place

Impromptu Speaking: Lucy Benalonzo 4th place

Insurance and Risk Management: Abby Mason 1st place, Jaqueline Juarez 2nd place, and Virginia Fuentes 3rd place

Job Interview: Pearl Murrillo 2nd place

Journalism: Nevaeh Bardwell 2nd place and Bailey O’Neal 4th place

Marketing: Kylie Hedge, Taryn Thurman, and Nicholas Segovia 1st place

Personal Finance: Mina Kollen Larsen 2nd place, and Felicity Miller 4th place

Political Science: Caroline Rose 2nd place

PSA: Madison Adams, Megan Adams, and Tairelle Chong 2nd place

Public Speaking: Beth Lockett 1st place

Publication Design: Jenifer Deciga, Dorali Hernandez, and Jocelyn Paloblanco 2nd place

Sales Presentation: Tyler Welborn 1st place

Securities and Investments: Shelby Courreges 1st place

Social Media: Gaven Fife and Skylee Ford 2nd place

Sports and Entertainment Marketing: Debora Trejo and Viridiana Ysasi 1st place

Also placing for MPHS was Laura Sanchez, 5th place in Agribusiness.

At the Area VI Leadership Conference, Faith Logan was named the Who’s Who Award recipient for Mount Pleasant High School.

“Our FBLA students had an awesome day of competition at the area meet as we had a record number of students qualify for state,” said FBLA Lead Advisor, John Whitten. “The students have worked weekly after school since October studying for tests, working on presentations, preparing their speeches, and putting themselves in a position to succeed. I am excited for our students that they reached State. Now, we start putting in the work to improve our scores and presentations and solidify our speeches. I am thankful for a great group of students, along with the help of co-advisors Shanta Lockett and Sarah Fry.”