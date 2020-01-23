MPISD – News

Contact: Kelly Cowan
Mount Pleasant High School FBLA students advance to State
The Mount Pleasant High School chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) competed in the Area VI FBLA Leadership Conference on Wednesday, January 22, at Region 8. MPHS had a very successful day with a record of 52 members qualifying for State. Fourteen of those earned 1st place at the area conference.
Students advancing to the State in the following categories include:
Accounting 1: Rylan Hubbs 1st place
Advertising: Emma Baggett 1st place and Faith Logan 2nd place
Broadcast Journalism: Isabella Greco, Taylor Hubbs, and Ryan Sharp 1st place
Business Calculations: Patricia Roque 1st place, Peyton Hein 2nd place, and Nathalie Burgemeister 4th place
Business Law: Michelle Calderon 2nd place
Computer Problem Solving: Caleb Ball 1st place
Cyber Security: Connor Brison 3rd place
Digital Video Production: Gavin Rider 1st place
Entrepreneurship: Katia Lopez and Anthony Cortez 2nd place
Graphic Design: Victor Diaz, Sashi Poudel, and Omar Ramirez 3rd place
Health Care Administration: Natalie Howard 1st place, Grace Whitten 2nd place, Jessie Nell Parchman 3rd place, and Anna Elliott 4th place
Hospitality Management: Daisy Ayala and Hailey Benyshek 1st place and Valerie Moreno and Alejandra Ramirez 2nd place
Impromptu Speaking: Lucy Benalonzo 4th place
Insurance and Risk Management: Abby Mason 1st place, Jaqueline Juarez 2nd place, and Virginia Fuentes 3rd place
Job Interview: Pearl Murrillo 2nd place
Journalism: Nevaeh Bardwell 2nd place and Bailey O’Neal 4th place
Marketing: Kylie Hedge, Taryn Thurman, and Nicholas Segovia 1st place
Personal Finance: Mina Kollen Larsen 2nd place, and Felicity Miller 4th place
Political Science: Caroline Rose 2nd place
PSA: Madison Adams, Megan Adams, and Tairelle Chong 2nd place
Public Speaking: Beth Lockett 1st place
Publication Design: Jenifer Deciga, Dorali Hernandez, and Jocelyn Paloblanco 2nd place
Sales Presentation: Tyler Welborn 1st place
Securities and Investments: Shelby Courreges 1st place
Social Media: Gaven Fife and Skylee Ford 2nd place
Sports and Entertainment Marketing: Debora Trejo and Viridiana Ysasi 1st place
Also placing for MPHS was Laura Sanchez, 5th place in Agribusiness.
At the Area VI Leadership Conference, Faith Logan was named the Who’s Who Award recipient for Mount Pleasant High School.
“Our FBLA students had an awesome day of competition at the area meet as we had a record number of students qualify for state,” said FBLA Lead Advisor, John Whitten. “The students have worked weekly after school since October studying for tests, working on presentations, preparing their speeches, and putting themselves in a position to succeed. I am excited for our students that they reached State. Now, we start putting in the work to improve our scores and presentations and solidify our speeches. I am thankful for a great group of students, along with the help of co-advisors Shanta Lockett and Sarah Fry.”