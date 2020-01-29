MPISD – News

MPHS CX District medalists, L to R: Anthony Orellana, Taryn Thurman, Connelly Cowan, Coach Cody Morris, Ryan Sharp, and Taylor Hubbs (not pictured, Samantha McClenan)

MPHS CX District Champions, L to R: Connelly Cowan, coach Cody Morris, Taryn Thurman

MPHS claims CX Debate District Championship

For the fourth year in a row, Mount Pleasant High School captured the district championship in Cross-Examination debate and had all three teams medal in the top six. The tournament final round was an exact repeat of last year with MPHS and Lindale vying for the championship.

The duo of sophomore Connelly Cowan and junior Taryn Thurman captured the District Championship, qualifying them for the State Meet in Austin. It is the second district championship for Cowan and Thurman.

Cowan received the gavel for Top Speaker of the District, scoring 89 out of a possible 90 points.

The team of sophomore Taylor Hubbs and junior Ryan Sharp took 3rd place, earning the state alternate spot. Rounding out the MPHS medals and placing 6th was the team of freshmen Anthony Orellana and Samantha McClenan. It is the fourth year in a row that all MPHS teams have medaled in the top six at the district.

“Last year this district fielded the State silver and bronze medalists,” said MPHS Speech and Debate coach, Cody Morris. “So we knew we were going to have to fight tooth and nail to get back to the State Tournament. The teams worked hard all year to prepare for this meet, and it shows in the results. I am so proud to call myself the coach of such an amazing group of students. The best thing about this year is that none of these students are seniors! We will only get better next year. After Connelly and Taryn took home the Bronze Medal at last year’s State Meet, we are shooting for Gold this year.”

The State UIL Cross-Examination Debate Tournament is March 20th and 21st on the campus of The University of Texas at Austin.