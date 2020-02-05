MPISD – News

HOSA members advancing to state L to R: Alexander VanRijn, Grace Whitten, Abby Mason, Caleb Ball

HOSA members at the Area 3 Leadership Conference in McKinney

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Mount Pleasant High School HOSA members advance to State

The Mount Pleasant High School chapter of HOSA: Future Health Professionals competed in the Area 3 Leadership Conference on January 31 and February 1. The conference was held in McKinney and hosted thousands of students from over 100 schools. Four Mount Pleasant High School students have advanced to State.

Abby Mason, Caleb Ball, and Alexander VanRijn have advanced in Healthcare Issues, a 50-item multiple-choice test, including an essay question.

Grace Whitten has advanced in HOSA Happenings. For this event, chapters tell the story of their HOSA-Future Health Professionals throughout the year using whatever form of communication they choose (i.e., print newsletter, electronic newsletter, website, blog, social media platform).

The HOSA State Conference is April 1-3 in Galveston. MPHS HOSA advisors include Kristi Houchin, Angie Ayers, Stephanie Bumpus, and Whitney McCall.

Photo L to R

Front row: Isaac Hernandez, Devin Castaneda, Jackelin Gomez, Lainy Blackstone, Mary Kait Hereen, Katie Ochoa

Back row: Alan Garrett, Param Poudel, Clayton Brison, Rylan Hubbs, Nic Chappell III, Connor Brison, Shelby Courreges, Jonathan Tepetate

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS wins UIL Math, and Science meet

The Mount Pleasant High School UIL Math and Science teams hosted and competed at the Mount Pleasant Texas Math and Science Coaches Association meet on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Overall, MPHS claimed the championship with an overall score of 1808, more than 250 points ahead of the second-place team.

Results are as follows:

Calculator Applications (1st place team)

· 9th grade: Isaac Hernandez 1st, Param Poudel 2nd, Devin Castaneda 3rd, Clayton Brison 4th, Alan Garrett 5th, Rylan Hubbs 6th

· 10th grade: Nic Chappell III 1st, Jonathan Tepetate 2nd, Johnathan Sandate 3rd, Jakelin Gomez 4th, Katie Ochoa 5th, Mary Kait Hereen 6th

· 11th grade: Miguel Segura 1st, Patricia Roque 2nd, Nicholas Segovia 3rd

· 12th grade: Connor Brison 2nd, Shelby Courreges 4th

· Overall: Miguel Segura 1st, Patricia Roque 2nd, Isaac Hernandez 3rd, Nic Chappell III 4th, Nicholas Segovia 5th, Param Poudel 6th

Mathematics (1st place team)

· 9th grade: Isaac Hernandez 1st, Devin Castaneda 2nd, Param Poudel 5th, Alan Garrett 6th

· 10th grade: Nic Chappell 1st, Mary Kait Hereen 4th, Johnathan Sandate 5th

· 11th grade: Miguel Segura 1st

· 12th grade: Shelby Courreges 1st, Connor Brison 6th

· Overall: Miguel Segura 1st, Shelby Courreges 2nd, Nic Chappell III 6th

Number Sense (3rd place team)

· 9th grade: Jose Trejo 1st, Param Poudel 3rd, Devin Castaneda 5th

· 10th grade: Katie Ochoa 3rd, Nic Chappell III 4th, Lainy Blackstone 5th

· 11th grade: Miguel Segura 3rd

· 12th grade: Shelby Courreges 4th, Connor Brison 5th

· Overall: Miguel Segura 5th

Science (3rd place team)

· 9th grade: Clayton Brison 2nd

· 10th grade: Nic Chappell 4th

· 11th grade: Miguel Segura 1st, Brock Shavers 6th

· 12th grade: Shelby Courreges 4th

· Overall: Miguel Segura 1st

Osias Hernandez and Larry Russell coach the MPHS math and science teams.