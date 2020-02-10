MPISD – News

Kelly Cowan

MPHS Theatre presents Twelve Angry Women

Mount Pleasant High School will present Twelve Angry Women at the MPHS Auditorium on Tuesday (Feb 18) and Thursday (Feb 20) at 7:00 pm.

Twelve Angry Women takes you into a jury room where the life of a young man lies in the hands of the 12 women that make up his jury. The 19-year-old boy has just stood trial for the fatal stabbing of his father. “He doesn’t stand a chance,” mutters the guard as the 12 jurors are taken into the bleak jury room. It looks like an open-and-shut case—until one of the jurors begins opening the others’ eyes to the facts. “This is a remarkable thing about democracy,” says the foreign-born juror, “that we are notified by mail to come down to this place—and decide on the guilt or innocence of a man, of a man we have not known before. We have nothing to gain or lose by our verdict. We should not make it a personal thing.” But personal it does become, with each juror revealing his or her own character as the various testimonies are re-examined, the murder is re-enacted and a new murder threat is born before their own eyes! Tempers get short, arguments grow heated, and the jurors become twelve angry people. You will watch as the jurors’ final verdict is decided and how they reach it intense scenes that add up to a fine, strong piece of dramatic literature that you won’t want to miss.

The cast includes Aeryn Mast as Judge, Ethan Wilson as Guard, Pearl Murillo as Forman, and Jurors Maddie Simmons, Sharon Zambrano, Reese Loving, Ashanti Presley, Nayeli Rivera, Savannah Mack, Sylvia Sustaita, Daniela Palomo, Lexi Humber, Vanessa Percy, and ShaAlice Tyson.

Admission for Twelve Angry Women is $2 for students and $5 for adults. Dr. Edward Lee directs MPHS Theatre.