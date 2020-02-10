MPISD – News

From left to right: Chelsea Goar, Alvin Gonzales, Omar Ramirez, Rianna Jeffery, Dorali Hernandez, Jenifer Deciga, David Nava, Chris Araiza, and Jesus Vazquez – Back, Dr. Theodus Luckett III, MPISD Director of Fine Arts and Goin’ Gold Band Head Director

Kelly Cowan

MPHS Band Students Awarded Scholarships

Nine senior members of the Mount Pleasant High School Goin’ Gold Band signed letters of intent to attend The University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) on Friday, February 7. Gary Meggs, UAM Director of Bands, presented the students with their letters in front of an audience of family and friends. All nine will be on scholarship with the UAM Band with awards totaling $342,000. Also, offered scholarships were 25 other band members bringing the total contributed to MPHS band members to $988,000.

Those signing with UAM include Chris Araiza, Jenifer Deciga, Chelsea Goar, Alvin Gonzalez, Dorali Hernandez, Rianna Jeffery, David Nava, Omar Ramirez, and Jesus Vazquez.

“These students are very deserving of these scholarships,” said MPHS Head Band Director and Director of Fine Arts, Dr. Theodus Luckett III. “They have worked very hard throughout their band career at MPHS. It is a testament to the support they have received from the MPISD Administration and the Mount Pleasant community.”

Choir State Solo & Ensemble:

Front row left to right: State qualifiers: Sakinah Mason, Abril Ramirez, Savannah Mack, Rachell Moreno, Migel Guerrero, Lili Wu, Cristina Olvera – Back row left to right: Solo & ensemble participants: Khia Shaw, Makayla Grant, Kammie Carter, Jillian Adair, Martin Mendoza, Anderly Calderon, Jashari Inostros, Chloe Garrett, Victoria Cabrera

Choir State Qualifiers shown with their medals

Front row left to right: Abril Ramirez, Migel Guerrero, Cristina Olvera – Back row left to right: Sakinah Mason, Savannah Mack, Rachell Moreno, Lili Wu

MPHS Choir Members Earn Superior Ratings, Advance to State

Seventeen Mount Pleasant High School Choir members competed at the Regional UIL Solo and Ensemble Contest at Trinity Baptist Church on Friday, January 31. Of those, seven MPHS soloists have advanced to the State contest. To qualify for the state solo and ensemble contest, a student must score a “1” (the top score) on a Class 1 solo, the most difficult to memorize and perform.

MPHS state solo qualifiers include Migel Guerrero, Savannah Mack, Sakinah Mason, Rachell Moreno, Cristina Olvera, Abril Ramirez, and Lili Wu.

The state contest will be held the first week of June at the University of Texas at Austin and will involve around 25,000 vocal, band, and orchestra contestants from across Texas. Nancy Vines directs the MPHS Choir with accompaniment provided by Deanna Warren.