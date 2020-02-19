MPISD – News

All Participants L to R

Row 1: Jonah Hernandez, Braylea Brown, Sean Acuna, and Hayden Harvill

Row 2: Isaac Hernandez, Kortland Stovall, Andres Jaimes, Anna Beth Sellers, Cooper Rider, and Sabrina Otero-Svirska

Row 3: Marilyn Johnson, Sophie Greco, Hope Powell, Anthony Cabrerra, and Rane Miller

Photos also included of Sean Acuna, Braylea Brown, Hayden Harvill, Isaac Hernandez, Kortland Stovall, Anna Beth Sellers, Sabrina Otero-Svirska

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPISD students bring home medals from the Region 8 Science Fair

On February 13, fifteen students from five Mount Pleasant ISD campuses competed in the Region VIII ESC Science and Invention Fair. The fair featured 299 projects from 27 school districts in the Region VIII area. Eight MPISD students were awarded medals for their projects.

Sean Acuna, a 4th grader from Sims, earned 1st place for his project “Robotic Arm: Power of the Claw.” His project tested three materials to create a robotic arm using water hydraulics.

From Brice, 4th-grade student Hayden Harvill placed 5th with his project “High Octane.” Harvill sought to answer whether more expensive gasoline saved money by burning more efficiently. Fourth-grade student Braylea Brown from Corprew placed 5th with her project “Pulley Power=Pipetacular.” She created a simple machine pulley out of the PVC pipe and tested the amount of water weight it would pull up.

From Wallace Middle School in the 5th-grade division, Sabrina Otero-Svirska placed first with her project “Mirror Mirror on the Wall.” Her experiment was over plane mirror reflection. Placing 6th was Anna Beth Sellers with her project “Can You See Gluten-Free” that tested if people preferred gluten-free foods over glutinous foods in a blind taste test. In the sixth-grade category, Kortland Stovall took 5th place with his project “The Tree Ring Trials” that sought to determine if the growth in tree rings is indicative of the amount of rainfall received in a corresponding year. Stovall’s project will advance to the East Texas Regional Science Fair in Kilgore on February 28.

From Mount Pleasant Junior High, eighth-grader Sophie Greco placed 2nd with her project “Smile.” Greco’s project investigated which toothpaste had the best whitening agent based on the percent of hydrogen peroxide and baking soda in the toothpaste. P.E. Wallace Middle School 5th grader Isaac Hernandez placed 2nd overall in the Invention category, which included all students 4th-8th grades. Hernandez invented a portable air conditioner that used dry ice as the coolant as a solution to help athletes combat heat exhaustion during extreme summer temperatures.

Additional MPISD participants included Jonah Hernandez from Fowler, Andres Jaimes and Cooper Rider from Wallace, and Marilyn Johnson, Hope Powell, Anthony Cabrera, and Rane Miller from Mount Pleasant Junior High.

“I am particularly proud of the students that participate in the science fair for Region VIII,” said Susan Gage, Wallace Instructional Coach, and Science Fair Coordinator. “These students sign up voluntarily and with the understanding of the amount of work that is required outside of the normal school day. The students spent many hours planning, researching, and investigating their questions, as well as preparing their project boards. I am very proud of each of these students and how they represented MPISD.”

Mt. Pleasant High School

4th Six Weeks

All “A” Honor Roll

9th Grade

Saul Alvarado, Manoa Bagsic, Esmeralda Banda, VanessaJane Bayna, Ava Bliss, Jenna Cook, Natalie Crockett, Norma Delgado, Zachery Dixon, Pilar Gonzalez, Perla Guzman, Ethan Harbour, Rylan Hubbs, Leilani Jimenez, Camdon Johnson, Charity Jones, Nancy Netro, Yadeline Perez, Kimberly Pina, Param Poudel, Dulce Rivera, Jose Trejo, Melissa Vasquez, Amy Vazquez, Raul Vazquez

10th Grade

Odalys Adame, Nevaeh Bardwell, Lainy Blackstone, Alondra Carrero, Henry Chappell III, Parker Colley, Connelly Cowan, Ruby Ferretiz, Mary Kait Heeren, Taylor Hubbs, Makenzie Lide, Jennifer Lopez, Katherine Ochoa, David Perez, Neida Perez, Abril Ramirez, Noemi Rios, Monserrat Rivero Sanchez, Guillermo Sanchez-Medina, Johnathan Sandate, Sam Sloan, Amiah Thornton, Esteban Trejo, Alexander Van Rijn, Kurion Walker, Anna Wall, Lili Wu, Silvia Zaldivar

11th Grade

Ashleigh Amerson, Miguel Arellano, Alicia Bello, Sherman Butler-Losey, Gabriel Calderon, Mya Clark, Isabel Cruz, Javier De La Cruz Morales, Victor Diaz, Allie Fincher, Erika Galicia, Brianna Garcia, Isabella Greco, Christopher Guzman, Lexie Humber, Naydelin Martinez, Ericka Morales, Reid Pinckard, Essence Ponce, Jasper Reynolds, Meagan Rogers, Nicholas Segovia, Eliyah Tagg, Carson Zachry

12th Grade

Bladimir Alvarado, Lesly Atrisco, Aaliyah Avellaneda, Jacinto Barboza, Jacqueline Bello, Hailey Benyshek, Connor Brison, Noah Bristow, Keatra Brown, Anna Burgemeister, Shelby Courreges, Charles Davis II, Anna Elliott, Erika Galindo, Dorali Hernandez, Natalie Howard, Colby Hunnicutt, Carson Jetton, Abigail Mason, Danielle Merriman, Felicity Miller, Baley O’Neal, Jose Pina, Andrea Ramirez, Elena Ann Ramirez, John Rodriguez Hernandez, Hilda Rodriguez, Caroline Rose, Azucena Salinas, Allyson Swafford, Brooke Vaughn, Emily Walden, Grace Whitten

Mt. Pleasant Junior High School

4th Six Weeks

All “A” Honor Roll

7th grade

Luis Alvarado, Natalia Aspeitia, Samuel Chappell, Selena Clark, Ariana Cruz, Diya Desai, Marion Dunn, Anna Fuentes, Donavyn Gafford, John Gallegos, Nikolas Garrett, Jose Gonzalez, Addison Heeren, Hayden Hester, Heissel Jaimes, William Johnson, Tanner Marshall, Daniel Martinez Salazar, Eunice Mendoza Garcia, McKaylie Nixon, Yahaira Pina, Carlos Reyes, Francisco Rodriguez, Jr., Alexander Sandate, Christopher Sorto, Hayden Tennison, Luke Thurman, Jadyn Urbina, and Johnathan Ventura

8th grade

Hannah Anderson, Alejandro Castro, Ella Cross, Clinton Debord, Kennady Ebarb, Rebecca Elrod, Yahir Garcia, Briana Gonzales, Makhi Grant, Sophie Greco, Angelina Hernandez, Stephanie Hernandez, Jillian Jetton, Cheyenne King, Mia Loving, Mason Majors, Jocelyn Marroquin, Jenna Mars, Cesar Martinez Rosales, Annie Munoz, Luke Muskrat, McKinsee Oviedo, Daniela Perez, Said Ramirez, Landon Reed, Kiara Rundles, Alberto Sanchez, Orion Senence, Allie Sloan, Makayla Spigner, Sonia Sustaita, Daniela Zuniga Ruiz